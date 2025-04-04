Beckham Family Feud Laid Bare: How Nepo Brats Brooklyn and Romeo 'Have Stopped Speaking'… And The Girl At Center of Brothers' Rift
David and Victoria Beckham’s sons Brooklyn and Romeo are said to be completely staying away from each other all thanks to a girl.
The duo are believed to be in a fiery feud over Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who also allegedly dated Brooklyn prior to her current romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the rivalry is not about jealousy, but instead Turnbull's possible motives for dating another one of David and Victoria's sons.
Turnbull, 23, was by her 22-year-old boyfriend Romeo's side and the majority of the famous family for the iconic soccer player's 50th birthday party in Miami on March 30.
Despite the celebration, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were a no-show and the beef between the siblings is said to be the reason why.
The couple not attending Victoria's fashion show in March was also due to the current feud, according to insiders.
On Wednesday, April 2, Romeo took to Instagram to post snaps from his famous father's birthday event and fans were quick to point how older brother Brooklyn, 26, was nowhere to be found.
"Just missing Brooklyn in this lovely photo," one user said, as another reacted: "No more Brooklyn until this guy gets a new girlfriend!"
Romeo also dropped the snaps on his Stories and captioned: "Family is everything... love you all,” as he tagged Turnbull, sister Harper, his parents, younger brother Cruz and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
The drama with the Beckhams may be exposed on the small screen, especially if Victoria gets her own Netflix docuseries just like her husband did in 2023.
A source told RadarOnline.com the former Spice Girl is desperate to show fans her gentler side, and get rid of her "b-----" image.
"Victoria Beckham is gearing up for a reality show that promises to peel back the layers of her public persona like never before," the insider explained.
They continued: "She’s not just flaunting her iconic style but also poking fun at herself, showcasing her signature sense of humor.
"However, it seems there’s a delicate dance happening behind the scenes, as she’s revealing her softer, more vulnerable side, which has left her feeling a tad anxious about how the world will respond."
David received the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary in 2024 for his series and more lucrative opportunities have sprung up for him... and Victoria wants a piece of the pie, too.
The source said: "After David's Netflix triumph, the pressure is on for Vic to deliver a compelling series that captures hearts and boosts her brand. Let’s face it, she’s been running a successful fashion empire for years and is striving to remind everyone that she’s more than just 'Mrs. Beckham.'
"With David lending his support and urging her to embrace the moment, it’s going to be fascinating to see if she can shake off the nerves and shine in her own right. But the question is, 'Will she rise to the occasion, or will the weight of expectations prove too much?'"
We also revealed Victoria's former bandmate Geri Horner – known as Ginger Spice – is in talks with a TV firm about making her own show about her rise to fame.