EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Determined' to Expose 'Vulnerable Side' in New Reality Show — As She Bids to Become Next Billionaire Kris Jenner-Style Momager
Victoria Beckham will show fans her "vulnerable" side when she completes a 'his and hers' double of Netflix documentaries.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her Netflix show, to be screened later this year, will also be used as a springboard to boost the $500m Beckham brand towards the $1billlion bracket.
An insider told us about her wanting to use it to "humanize" herself and get rid of her "bitchy" image: "Victoria Beckham is gearing up for a reality show that promises to peel back the layers of her public persona like never before.
"She’s not just flaunting her iconic style but also poking fun at herself, showcasing her signature sense of humor.
"However, it seems there’s a delicate dance happening behind the scenes, as she’s revealing her softer, more vulnerable side, which has left her feeling a tad anxious about how the world will respond."
They added the show it is also part of her plan to make her and her kids as rich from reality TV and spin-off ventures such as make-up and clothing lines as the Kardashian clan.
Beckham's soccer icon husband David received the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary in 2024, and the Inter Miami co-owner has not been short of lucrative opportunities since, including a campaign with Hugo Boss and landing the first-ever global Men’s Health magazine cover.
And sources say his wife is after the same recognition and big-money deals.
Our insider added: "After David's Netflix triumph, the pressure is on for Vic to deliver a compelling series that captures hearts and boosts her brand. Let’s face it, she’s been running a successful fashion empire for years and is striving to remind everyone that she’s more than just 'Mrs. Beckham.'
"With David lending his support and urging her to embrace the moment, it’s going to be fascinating to see if she can shake off the nerves and shine in her own right. But the question is, 'Will she rise to the occasion, or will the weight of expectations prove too much?'"
Beckham is also hoping daughter Harper can be catapulted to global fame and be the next Kylie Jenner on the back of the new show.
The pop singer and fashion designer hopes to use her catwalk clothes and popular make-up range, plus the upcoming Netflix series, to launch her 13-year-old daughter on the world.
Beckham, 50, sees Jenner, 27, as the ultimate role model having an estimated $1billion net worth, much of it through her company, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, our insiders say.
A source added: "It seems Victoria Beckham is pulling all the strings to catapult her daughter Harper into the celebrity stratosphere.
"She's been teasing the idea of making Harper the next Kylie Jenner while sharing more moments of their lives on social media, and it looks like the plans are getting serious with that new Netflix docuseries on the horizon.
"Victoria sees reality TV as the ultimate vehicle to grasp global recognition for Harper – and wants to be a billionaire!
"The mother-daughter duo is also brewing up ideas for a beauty brand together.
"They want to capitalize on Harper's newfound passion for make-up, and you can bet Victoria is taking notes from Kris Jenner’s playbook."
Jenner is no stranger to advertising her products to her 394 million social media followers and, after creating her own make-up tutorial debut, using $450 of Victoria Beckham products, on her mum’s Instagram in December, the teen is already hot on the heels of the youngest Kardashian.
Beckham's show comes after we told last month how the former singer is set to tackle head-on her husband's affair with PA Rebecca Loos in her upcoming Netflix show.
RadarOnline.com revealed how the ex-Spice Girl will confront the infidelity that nearly broke their marriage with "searing honesty" – and "lots of tears" in the series.
Former England soccer star David, 49, has never admitted to cheating on his wife and did not reveal details about the scandal in his own docuseries.
He has only spoken about the extreme pressure the allegations placed on his marriage when the cheating story hit the press – and his wife is expected to be brutally frank about the impact of the scandal on her life with filmmakers of her show.