EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Determined' to Expose 'Vulnerable Side' in New Reality Show — As She Bids to Become Next Billionaire Kris Jenner-Style Momager

Beckham's soccer icon husband David received the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary in 2024, and the Inter Miami co-owner has not been short of lucrative opportunities since, including a campaign with Hugo Boss and landing the first-ever global Men’s Health magazine cover.

And sources say his wife is after the same recognition and big-money deals.

Our insider added: "After David's Netflix triumph, the pressure is on for Vic to deliver a compelling series that captures hearts and boosts her brand. Let’s face it, she’s been running a successful fashion empire for years and is striving to remind everyone that she’s more than just 'Mrs. Beckham.'

"With David lending his support and urging her to embrace the moment, it’s going to be fascinating to see if she can shake off the nerves and shine in her own right. But the question is, 'Will she rise to the occasion, or will the weight of expectations prove too much?'"

Beckham is also hoping daughter Harper can be catapulted to global fame and be the next Kylie Jenner on the back of the new show.

The pop singer and fashion designer hopes to use her catwalk clothes and popular make-up range, plus the upcoming Netflix series, to launch her 13-year-old daughter on the world.

Beckham, 50, sees Jenner, 27, as the ultimate role model having an estimated $1billion net worth, much of it through her company, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, our insiders say.

A source added: "It seems Victoria Beckham is pulling all the strings to catapult her daughter Harper into the celebrity stratosphere.

"She's been teasing the idea of making Harper the next Kylie Jenner while sharing more moments of their lives on social media, and it looks like the plans are getting serious with that new Netflix docuseries on the horizon.

"Victoria sees reality TV as the ultimate vehicle to grasp global recognition for Harper – and wants to be a billionaire!

"The mother-daughter duo is also brewing up ideas for a beauty brand together.

"They want to capitalize on Harper's newfound passion for make-up, and you can bet Victoria is taking notes from Kris Jenner’s playbook."