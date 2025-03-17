EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Violently Determined' to 'Turn Herself into a Billionaire Momager With New Netflix Reality Shows' — And Make Daughter Harper 'The Next Kendall Jenner'

Beckham, 50, dubbed Posh by pals for her pampered childhood, sees Jenner, 27, as the ultimate role model having an estimated $1billion net worth, much of it through her company, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, our insiders say.

Our source added: "It seems Victoria Beckham is pulling all the strings to catapult her daughter Harper into the celebrity stratosphere.

"She's been teasing the idea of making Harper the next Kylie Jenner while sharing more moments of their lives on social media, and it looks like the plans are getting serious with that new Netflix docuseries on the horizon.

"Victoria sees reality TV as the ultimate vehicle to grasp global recognition for Harper – and wants to be a billionaire!"

"The mother-daughter duo is also brewing up ideas for a beauty brand together.

"They want to capitalize on Harper's newfound passion for make-up, and you can bet Victoria is taking notes from Kris Jenner’s playbook."

Jenner is no stranger to advertising her products to her 394 million social media followers and, after creating her own make-up tutorial debut, using £250 of Victoria Beckham products, on her mum’s Instagram in December, the teen is already hot on the heels of the youngest Kardashian.