EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Violently Determined' to 'Turn Herself into a Billionaire Momager With New Netflix Reality Shows' — And Make Daughter Harper 'The Next Kendall Jenner'
Ultra-ambitious Victoria Beckham is hoping daughter Harper can be catapulted to global fame and be the next Kylie Jenner.
The pop singer and fashion designer hopes to use her catwalk clothes and popular make-up range, plus an upcoming Netflix series about her life, to launch her 13-year-old daughter on the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Beckham, 50, dubbed Posh by pals for her pampered childhood, sees Jenner, 27, as the ultimate role model having an estimated $1billion net worth, much of it through her company, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, our insiders say.
Our source added: "It seems Victoria Beckham is pulling all the strings to catapult her daughter Harper into the celebrity stratosphere.
"She's been teasing the idea of making Harper the next Kylie Jenner while sharing more moments of their lives on social media, and it looks like the plans are getting serious with that new Netflix docuseries on the horizon.
"Victoria sees reality TV as the ultimate vehicle to grasp global recognition for Harper – and wants to be a billionaire!"
"The mother-daughter duo is also brewing up ideas for a beauty brand together.
"They want to capitalize on Harper's newfound passion for make-up, and you can bet Victoria is taking notes from Kris Jenner’s playbook."
Jenner is no stranger to advertising her products to her 394 million social media followers and, after creating her own make-up tutorial debut, using £250 of Victoria Beckham products, on her mum’s Instagram in December, the teen is already hot on the heels of the youngest Kardashian.
We told last month how Beckham is set to tackle head-on her husband David's affair with PA Rebecca Loos in the Netflix show.
RadarOnline.com revealed how in her upcoming series the ex-Spice Girl will confront the infidelity that nearly broke their marriage with "searing honesty" – and "lots of tears."
Former England soccer star David, 49, now at the helm of MLS side Inter Miami, has never admitted to cheating on his wife and did not reveal details about the scandal in his own Beckham docuseries.
He just spoke about the extreme pressure the allegations placed on his marriage when the cheating story hit the press.
But former singer Victoria is expected to be a lot more frank with filmmakers of her upcoming show.
An insider told us: "Vic is talking more openly about it than David ever did on his show. There were so many tears, it was hands down the hardest chapter of her life, and honestly, it still stings to even discuss it – so much so she is set to weep on screen about how the rumors affected her."
But the source added: "She and David are stronger than ever now and she can finally share her side of the story, and let me tell you, the producers are just over the moon with how it’s all playing out.
"She will be searingly honest about the cheating scandal saga."