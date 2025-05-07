'Sleepless Nights': Beckham Family Feud Has Become a 'Nightmare' for Matriarch Victoria as Rift Worsens
The growing family feud between David and Victoria Beckham's kids has taken a toll on the singer who is reportedly being kept up at night due to all the stress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tension has already caused Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz to skip their dad's star-studded 50th birthday celebration.
Brooklyn and his brother Romeo are in the middle of their own Shakespearean feud, centered on Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who also dated Brooklyn in the past.
It turns out Turnbull, a model and DJ, had a short-lived relationship with Romeo's older brother nearly a decade ago – and it apparently did not end well.
Now Brooklyn refuses to attend any event were Turnbull is present, which included dad David's 50th birthday bash in London last weekend. Insiders say Brooklyn is suspicious of his ex now dating his brother.
It's all becoming too much for the Spice Girl.
"This is Victoria's worst nightmare," an insider close to the family told The Sun. "The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights."
Romeo was front and center for his dad's big birthday, and Turnbull was right there with him. However, Brooklyn's absence was notable.
"Romeo and Brooklyn aren't speaking to each other and can't even be in the same room right now," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Everyone's saying that's why Brooklyn pulled a no-show at his dad's party."
Brooklyn reportedly feels betrayed by his own brother for scooping up his ex.
An insider explained: "Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, but it must have left a bad taste in his mouth, and when he tried to warn his brother that her intentions might not be on the up and up, it did not go over well.
"They're basically in this cold war now because Romeo has totally sided with Kim and taken great offense at Brooklyn's concerns.
"Romeo and Kim believe Brooklyn got his heart broken by her, so he's bitter, but Brooklyn is dead clear this is because he just doesn't trust her and wants to protect his brother."
An insider revealed Victoria, 50, who also has 13-year-old daughter Harper, fears this situation could generate more discord within the family.
Rumors of a rift between actress Peltz and Victoria emerged following Brooklyn's wedding in 2022. At the time, Peltz came to blows with Brooklyn’s family, notably over a dispute regarding her wedding dress.
While it was initially believed that mother-in-law Victoria would be designing the dress, Nicola ended up walking down the aisle in a Valentino gown.
Their relationship eventually thawed, but now a new feud could throw everything into chaos.
A source told us: "Vic is filled with anxiety about the potential for another blowout between Brooklyn and Nicola, and she doubts her ability to endure that tension once more, especially after finally achieving some peace following their wedding.
"Although their relationship has improved, Victoria remains deeply afraid of upsetting the balance they've fought so hard to restore. She is desperate to avoid any more fallings out and anything that could tarnish the Beckham brand."