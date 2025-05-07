'Sleepless Nights': Beckham Family Feud Has Become a 'Nightmare' for Matriarch Victoria as Rift Worsens

Romeo was front and center for his dad's big birthday, and Turnbull was right there with him. However, Brooklyn's absence was notable.

"Romeo and Brooklyn aren't speaking to each other and can't even be in the same room right now," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Everyone's saying that's why Brooklyn pulled a no-show at his dad's party."

Brooklyn reportedly feels betrayed by his own brother for scooping up his ex.

An insider explained: "Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, but it must have left a bad taste in his mouth, and when he tried to warn his brother that her intentions might not be on the up and up, it did not go over well.

"They're basically in this cold war now because Romeo has totally sided with Kim and taken great offense at Brooklyn's concerns.

"Romeo and Kim believe Brooklyn got his heart broken by her, so he's bitter, but Brooklyn is dead clear this is because he just doesn't trust her and wants to protect his brother."