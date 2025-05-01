Beckham Family Feud Erupts as Brothers Brooklyn and Romeo Descend Into War – After the Youngest Prodigy Shacks Up With His Sibling's Ex-Lover

Girl trouble between the Beckham boys has turned into a family feud that has their power couple parents, David and Victoria, bent out of shape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Romeo Beckham's girlfriend of six months, Kim Turnbull, has apparently come between him and his protective older brother, Brooklyn, who once canoodled with the stunning London DJ himself.

"Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, but it must have left a bad taste in his mouth, and when he tried to warn his brother that her intentions might not be on the up and up, it did not go over well," explained an insider.