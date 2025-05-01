Beckham Family Feud Erupts as Brothers Brooklyn and Romeo Descend Into War – After the Youngest Prodigy Shacks Up With His Sibling's Ex-Lover
Girl trouble between the Beckham boys has turned into a family feud that has their power couple parents, David and Victoria, bent out of shape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Romeo Beckham's girlfriend of six months, Kim Turnbull, has apparently come between him and his protective older brother, Brooklyn, who once canoodled with the stunning London DJ himself.
"Brooklyn and Kim dated years ago, but it must have left a bad taste in his mouth, and when he tried to warn his brother that her intentions might not be on the up and up, it did not go over well," explained an insider.
"They're basically in this cold war now because Romeo has totally sided with Kim and taken great offense at Brooklyn's concerns.
"Romeo and Kim believe Brooklyn got his heart broken by her, so he's bitter, but Brooklyn is dead clear this is because he just doesn't trust her and wants to protect his brother."
Turnbull, 24, joined Romeo, 22, along with Victoria, 51, and most of the famous fam for David's recent star-studded 50th birthday bash in Miami. But Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30, were conspicuously MIA from the glitzy affair.
"Romeo and Brooklyn aren't speaking to each other and can't even be in the same room right now," confided the insider.
"Everyone's saying that's why Brooklyn pulled a no-show at his dad's party.
"It's very upsetting. These two have always been so close, and now look at them. It's not that far off from the whole Prince William and Harry situation. It's awful."
With Brooklyn living in Los Angeles and Romeo 5,000 miles away in London, the pair could possibly go a long time without seeing each other and resolving the situation.
"That's Victoria and David's big fear," shared our source.
"They don't want this fight to drag on, but their efforts to mediate have gone nowhere.
"They want to keep it a private family matter, so they're staying pretty tight-lipped about it. But it's no secret that they're heartbroken over this.
"They never imagined this kind of tension within their own family. It's devastating."