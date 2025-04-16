EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Fear' Sons' Feud Will 'Destroy Happy Family Brand' and Spark ANOTHER War With Billionaire Peltz Dynasty
Victoria Beckham is terrified the tension between her eldest sons Brooklyn and Romeo over a girlfriend should park another feud with the billionaire Petlz family and damaged their global brand.
The friction between the siblings appears to be escalating, with the 22-year-old Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, the source of conflict and that is setting the fashion designer on another collision course with her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reports suggest the 24-year-old DJ has a past romantic connection with 26-year-old Brooklyn, which has reportedly raised concerns for his mother.
An insider revealed Victoria, 50, who also has 13-year-old Harper, fears this situation could generate more discord within the family.
While rumors of a rift between actress Peltz and Victoria emerged following Brooklyn's wedding in 2022, it was believed they had mended their relationship.
However, the couple's notable absence from husband David Beckham's 50th birthday festivities has sparked speculation about their current dynamic.
It has also been suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola might avoid attending any public events where Kim is present, further indicating a widening gap in family ties, especially after their unexplained absence from the recent celebrations in Miami.
Kim has been dating 22-year-old Romeo since November, following his split from fashionista Mia Regan and Peltz can't stop telling the world how much she misses his ex.
A source told us: "Vic is filled with anxiety about the potential for another blowout between Brooklyn and Nicola, and she doubts her ability to endure that tension once more, especially after finally achieving some peace following their wedding.
"Nicola has been quite vocal about how much she misses Mia, frequently liking and commenting on her posts, which irks Vic. She feels that Nicola's open admiration for Mia is inappropriate now that Romeo has moved on, but confronting her isn't an option.
"Although their relationship has improved, Victoria remains deeply afraid of upsetting the balance they've fought so hard to restore. She is desperate to avoid any more fallings out and anything that could tarnish the Beckham brand."
We have already told how Beckham is worried husband David's alleged ex-mistress is determined to wreck their marriage – after Rebecca Loos was interviewed yet again about the affair that rocked the world.
And the designer is even weighing up trying to arrange a meeting with her former soccer player husband's PA in a bid to gag his talkative ex-mistress, RadarOnline.com revealed.
The Inter Miami owner has always strenuously denied that he cheated on his wife, branding the claims "ludicrous" at the time, and simply referring to them as "horrible stories" in his 2023 docuseries Beckham.
A new TV interview with 60 Minutes Australia created headlines across the world, after Loos refused to back down on her claims that she and the footballer had a four-month-long affair in 2004, calling her decision to "go up against" him and Victoria "brave."
She said: "‘I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."