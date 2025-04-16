EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham 'Gripped With Fear' Sons' Feud Will 'Destroy Happy Family Brand' and Spark ANOTHER War With Billionaire Peltz Dynasty

A source told us: "Vic is filled with anxiety about the potential for another blowout between Brooklyn and Nicola, and she doubts her ability to endure that tension once more, especially after finally achieving some peace following their wedding.

"Nicola has been quite vocal about how much she misses Mia, frequently liking and commenting on her posts, which irks Vic. She feels that Nicola's open admiration for Mia is inappropriate now that Romeo has moved on, but confronting her isn't an option.

"Although their relationship has improved, Victoria remains deeply afraid of upsetting the balance they've fought so hard to restore. She is desperate to avoid any more fallings out and anything that could tarnish the Beckham brand."

We have already told how Beckham is worried husband David's alleged ex-mistress is determined to wreck their marriage – after Rebecca Loos was interviewed yet again about the affair that rocked the world.