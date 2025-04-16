EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Relentlessly Driving Forward' With Plan to 'Become New Diana' — 'She's Showing Meghan How It's Really Done'

And in mirroring Diana’s tireless work charities, she will show Meghan Markle just how a senior royal "should conduct herself," RadarOnline.com can reveal via a well-placed royal insider.

Kate Middleton is set to ramp up her good causes after beating cancer – and transform herself into the next Princess Diana .

A palace source said: "Kate is feeling energized after revealing she is now free of the cancer and she is ready to throw herself into her charity work. Princess Diana was known across the world for her astonishing work with charities.

"She was respected for her work with homeless youth, the disabled, and those affected by AIDS and leprosy. Her most prominent work included advocating for the anti-landmine campaign, which led to a global treaty banning their use.

"This is the kind of legacy Kate wishes to emulate. Then one looks across the Atlantic and sees Meghan Markle making pots of jam for a living. Kate knows how a member of royalty should conduct herself."