EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Relentlessly Driving Forward' With Plan to 'Become New Diana' — 'She's Showing Meghan How It's Really Done'
Kate Middleton is set to ramp up her good causes after beating cancer – and transform herself into the next Princess Diana.
And in mirroring Diana’s tireless work charities, she will show Meghan Markle just how a senior royal "should conduct herself," RadarOnline.com can reveal via a well-placed royal insider.
A palace source said: "Kate is feeling energized after revealing she is now free of the cancer and she is ready to throw herself into her charity work. Princess Diana was known across the world for her astonishing work with charities.
"She was respected for her work with homeless youth, the disabled, and those affected by AIDS and leprosy. Her most prominent work included advocating for the anti-landmine campaign, which led to a global treaty banning their use.
"This is the kind of legacy Kate wishes to emulate. Then one looks across the Atlantic and sees Meghan Markle making pots of jam for a living. Kate knows how a member of royalty should conduct herself."
Middleton is back at work this year following her brave battle with cancer in 2024.
And the 43-year-old has recently launched a new campaign, the Shaping Us project, through her Royal Foundation Centre For Early Childhood, which aims to help the development of babies and young children.
And insiders say Princess of Wales is planning on enlisting the help of celebrities to push the campaign further, and that one of those being eyed up for the role is popular UK TV presenter Holly Willoughby.
Middleton – who is mum to George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Louis with her husband of almost 14 years, Prince William, 42 – and fellow mum-of-three Holly, 44, first met in 2015, when the former This Morning presenter was hosting the Fostering Excellence Awards and the royal was the guest of honor.
Two years later, Willoughby revealed in an interview: "Kate would be my number one dream dinner party guest. She is living the princess dream; she is just a normal girl who fell in love, so I have got lots of questions for her."
Middleton recently updated her followers on her cancer fight.
RadarOnline.com revealed in January how she announced she's now in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.
Middleton, 43, gave an update on her health following a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy.
The mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
But the 76-year-old monarch King Charles is still battling cancer.
Earlier this month he was taken to hospital after being laid low by the effects of chemotherapy.
He announced his diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024, which Buckingham Palace revealed had been discovered after an operation for an enlarged prostate.