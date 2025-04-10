EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham's Wife Victoria 'Feeling Sick' After Affair Claims Aired on Australian TV — And Tells Pals 'Rebecca Loos Won't Stop Until She Tears Us Apart'

A new TV interview with 60 Minutes Australia created headlines across the world, after Loos refused to back down on her claims that she and the footballer had a four-month-long affair in 2004, calling her decision to "go up against" him and Victoria "brave."

She said: "‘I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

Inter Miami owner David, 49, has always strenuously denied that he cheated on his wife, 50, branding the claims "ludicrous" at the time, and simply referring to them as "horrible stories" in his 2023 docuseries Beckham.

Former glamour model Loos, 47, who is now a yoga and meditation teacher living in Norway with her doctor husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa and their two sons, Magnus and Liam, started working as his PA in summer 2003 after his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid.