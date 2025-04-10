EXCLUSIVE: David Beckham's Wife Victoria 'Feeling Sick' After Affair Claims Aired on Australian TV — And Tells Pals 'Rebecca Loos Won't Stop Until She Tears Us Apart'
Vexed Victoria Beckham is worried husband David's alleged ex-mistress is determined to wreck their marriage – after Rebecca Loos was interviewed yet again about the affair that rocked the world.
And the fashion designer is even weighing up trying to arrange a meeting with her former soccer player husband's PA in a bid to gag his talkative ex-mistress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A new TV interview with 60 Minutes Australia created headlines across the world, after Loos refused to back down on her claims that she and the footballer had a four-month-long affair in 2004, calling her decision to "go up against" him and Victoria "brave."
She said: "‘I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media, who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."
Inter Miami owner David, 49, has always strenuously denied that he cheated on his wife, 50, branding the claims "ludicrous" at the time, and simply referring to them as "horrible stories" in his 2023 docuseries Beckham.
Former glamour model Loos, 47, who is now a yoga and meditation teacher living in Norway with her doctor husband Sven Christjar Skaiaa and their two sons, Magnus and Liam, started working as his PA in summer 2003 after his transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid.
Her role was terminated a few months later, and in April 2004, Loos gave a bombshell interview UK newspaper News Of The World in which she alleged an affair.
At the time, he and Victoria had been married for almost five years and shared Brooklyn, now 26, and Romeo, now 22.
They went on to have Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.
A source told us: "Vic is feeling overwhelmed, knowing that the only option left is to confront Rebecca face-to-face. As daunting as the thought is, she believes that witnessing the hurt her actions are causing, not just to Vic, but also to Rebecca’s own children, might make a difference.
"Vic suspects that Rebecca is determined to tear their family apart and won’t rest until she and David are divorced. This sense of urgency is pushing her towards making a bold move.
"Hearing Rebecca’s accusations feels like a knife twisting in Vic’s heart, leaving her physically ill with each new interview."
The source added: "Though she’s fighting to keep her emotions in check, it’s impossible not to feel a pang of anger towards David. Just when Vic thinks their marriage is on stable ground, Rebecca reemerges in more interviews, throwing chaos back into their lives.
"Vic has been telling her friends she's scared Rebecca won't stop until she's torn apart her marriage to David."
In the interview, Loos claimed her alleged affair with David started after he invited her back to a hotel where he was staying after a night out.
She added: "I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliché line he fed me. And then two weeks later, we were at Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday party and he’s off with this beautiful model.
"The realization started to hit that I’d been massively played."