See the Photos That Have Left Meghan Markle Savaged as a Hypocrite for Sharing Intimate Family Moments After Begging for 'Privacy'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked significant backlash after sharing some intimate family videos and images despite previously begging for privacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a video earlier this week of Harry goofing off and Meghan twerking in a delivery room while heavily pregnant with their daughter, Lilibet. The clip, intended to be a light-hearted celebration of Lilibet's fourth birthday, has sparked a firestorm on social media.
Royals Trip t Disneyland
Meghan also shared a video montage of her family's recent two-day Disneyland vacation on Instagram, showing the royals having a blast on numerous rides and eating several sweets.
One snippet showed both Lillibet and their son Archie, six, having the chance to meet Disney princess Elsa from Frozen.
Meghan held her children's hands as they slowly walked over to take pictures with the character in a sweet moment.
The Sussexes have become notorious for their peculiar blend of seeking both privacy and attention. However, this latest viral video seems to contradict their well-documented demands for a simpler life free from the media spotlight.
A prominent royal commentator questioned the rationale behind the couple's decisions, suggesting that their actions are "desperate to matter."
In a recent column, they said: "(Meghan and Harry) shriek about privacy while pushing themselves further onto the public stage, inserting their sorrowing mugs or cheesy grins into the narrative at national tragedy and triumph alike."
Efforts to Remain Relevant
For years, Harry and Meghan have voiced their struggles with the invasive nature of the media, particularly since their move to the U.S. in 2020, which they claimed was to escape relentless tabloid scrutiny.
Critics argue that their efforts to remain relevant have often led to erratic and seemingly desperate behavior.
The same political commentator as before claimed: "What flabbers the average gast is how the Sussexes imagined people would react to the delivery room twerk footage.
"Did they think that millions of us would fondly say, 'OMG, they are so fun, down to earth and relatable – I think I love them both'? Dream on."
The Sussexes have experienced a series of marketing misfires over the years. From trademark debacles to the slow rollout of their projects under the Archewell brand, their commercial ventures have often faced challenges.
Their ambitious plans, including a cooking show and children's programming, have yet to reach the heights of success they had aimed for.
A political commentator highlighted the couple's struggle to maintain coherence in their public image, noting: "There seems to be no joined-up thinking in Sussexland; no clear PR strategy, no set goals to accomplish, no policy to implement." Their ongoing attempts to reclaim their narrative continuously blur the lines between public and private life. Critics argue that for every well-received charitable act, such as Harry's Invictus Games or Meghan's women’s empowerment initiatives, there are just as many, if not more, moments that leave supporters feeling baffled.