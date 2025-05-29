Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Hypocrites' for 'Putting in Place Royal Family-Style Hierarchy Among Staff' — Despite Repeatedly Whining The Firm Is Racist and Controlling

Seasoned communications strategist Meredith Kendall Maines will be at the top of the 11-person team, which will operate out of Montecito, California, and the UK, and will have each senior appointee earn a six-figure salary, according to reports.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams accused the famous pair of simply doing up the same system the Duke of Sussex previously bashed.

"The hypocrisy lies in the fact that Harry has, especially in his most recent interview, attacked courtiers and the Royal Household, considering them enemies. So it is extremely surprising that he should want a similar structure in Montecito," he raged in an interview.