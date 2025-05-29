Your tip
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Branded 'Hypocrites' for 'Putting in Place Royal Family-Style Hierarchy Among Staff' — Despite Repeatedly Whining The Firm Is Racist and Controlling

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now creating their own 'royal' court, to the dismay of many.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 29 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being buried by critics once again, this time being labeled "hypocrites" over their new "royal" court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple, who stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, have now shaken up their staff in a big way, creating a similar hierarchical system, which Harry previously complained about.

A New System

prince harry family at risk princess diana security cutbacks
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle are changing things up, creating their own 'royal court.'

Seasoned communications strategist Meredith Kendall Maines will be at the top of the 11-person team, which will operate out of Montecito, California, and the UK, and will have each senior appointee earn a six-figure salary, according to reports.

However, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams accused the famous pair of simply doing up the same system the Duke of Sussex previously bashed.

"The hypocrisy lies in the fact that Harry has, especially in his most recent interview, attacked courtiers and the Royal Household, considering them enemies. So it is extremely surprising that he should want a similar structure in Montecito," he raged in an interview.

harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and his wife are now being labeled 'hypocrites.'

Fitzwilliams continued: "In (Harry's memoir) Spare, he excoriated senior courtiers. He, as his mother (Princess Diana) did, regards them as the enemy. The difference is, tragically, that she would not accept police protection as she distrusted it so.

"Ironically, it's what he wants for himself and his family. He also claimed courtiers or their equivalent used security as a lever to prevent them from stepping down as senior working royals."

"So the 'Montecito model' better be different, and they would be wise to pay attention to its advice," he added.

Markle The Bully?

princess diana meghan markle liberating independence closest friend
Source: MEGA

Their revamp comes after Markle was accused of 'bullying' her staff.

Fellow royal expert Tom Bower also raged about the unexpected decision, claiming it does not resemble a "royal" court, but rather marks Harry and Markle's "final, desperate bid to save their brand."

He explained: "Undoubtedly, the Sussexes would like to rule over a 'royal court' from their Montecito mansion. Nothing would give them greater pleasure than courtiers pulling their forelocks as they bow and scrape to please the Duke and Duchess.

"Competing with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace would delight Meghan. But what the Sussexes have assembled is not a ''royal court.' Rather, it's a hugely expensive group of bureaucrats signaling the Sussexes' final, desperate bid to save their brand."

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliam wondered just how successful the new hierarchy will be, especially since Markle has been drowning in "bully" and "toxic" workplace accusations.

"We are promised new projects and initiatives in the months to come, and obviously can then judge the success of this revamp," he said. "However, there are question marks which have haunted the Sussexes' entire operation.

"The first issue is whether the high staff turnover, which has characterized their ventures, continues, with some 20 having left.

"In the run-up to the interview on Oprah (Winfrey), Meghan was accused of bullying, which she strongly denied. However, this has been extremely damaging to her image..."

prince william strip harry meghan sussex title
Source: MEGA

Prince William (here with wife Kate Middleton) is said to want Harry to dumped Markle for good.

During the Oprah interview, Markle had also hinted at the royal family being racist, as there were "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he's born."

The 43-year-old was previously branded "Duchess Difficult," a "boss from hell," and even a "dictator in high heels," allegedly by some of her former staffers.

Earlier this year, the company's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, bailed, as a source at the time claimed: "Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?"

Harry, 40, and Markle are each said to have their own chief of staff thanks to the revamp.

Dump Her... Or Else

The much-talked-about duo is not welcomed back into the royal family, but Harry may still have a chance... that is, if he parts ways from Markle like his brother, Prince William, is said to want.

'William hears all the rumors about trouble in paradise between Harry and Meghan,'' an insider close to the future king told RadarOnline.com.

They added: "What's more, he's watched Harry turn into a completely different person right before his eyes. It’s safe to say that William blames Meghan for being responsible. He'll never forgive her."

harry
Source: MEGA

Harry is 'struggling' according to his brother, William.

According to the source, Harry's older brother is still open to a reunion, and he just needs him to wake up.

"William sees signs Harry is struggling, but he believes his brother is too stubborn and brainwashed to admit he's made a mistake by choosing this lonely life in exile over his own flesh and blood," the insider added.

