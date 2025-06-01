Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Prince Harry's 'Royal Divorce' Shock: How Exiled Duke Consulted Princess Diana's Brother About Him and His Family Taking Tragic Mother's Spencer Surname

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is considering changing hid surname.

Profile Image

June 1 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry has reportedly sought advice from his late mother Princess Diana's brother about changing his family name to Spencer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the Duke of Sussex actively mulled over adopting his mother's surname and ditching the Mountbatten-Windsor name currently held by his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry's Visit

prince harry royal exiled duke princess diana brother spencer surname
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry met with Princess Diana's brother.

During a rare visit to Britain, Harry reportedly had "a very amicable conversation" with Earl Spencer at his historic family seat, Althorp, only to be advised against changing his surname due to legal complications.

A friend of Harry disclosed: "Spencer advised him against taking such a step." The conversation between the two princes took place amid an ongoing toxic rift straining the bond between Harry and the rest of the Royal Family. Given the ongoing fallout, it's no surprise that such a proposal would likely cause dismay for both his brother and father.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Family

prince harry royal exiled duke princess diana brother spencer surname
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan's daughter would become Lilibet Diana Spencer.

Mountbatten-Windsor, which combines the royal name of Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh's surname, has been the official surname for descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. On their birth certificates, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children are listed as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Royal author Tom Bower recently claimed: "(Meghan Markle) decided her real object in life was to be Diana."

Should Harry go through with the name change, Meghan's daughter would become Lilibet Diana Spencer — a name steeped in meaningful tribute to the prince's late mother. The proposal would have been particularly painful for King Charles, who has long held the Mountbatten name in high esteem, mirroring the sentiments of his father, Prince Philip.

The 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma — a mentor to Philip — had a profound influence on the future King Charles. Philip adopted the Mountbatten name after becoming a naturalized British citizen in 1947, and it was in 1960 that the Queen and Philip decided their direct descendants would bear the Mountbatten-Windsor name.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's Preference

prince harry royal exiled duke princess diana brother spencer surname
Source: MEGA

Meghan emphasized her chosen surname in a Netflix show

According to official Government guidelines, one does not require any legal process to start using a new surname, although a "deed poll" is recommended for changing official documents like a passport or driver's license.

Names and titles remain a sensitive subject for Harry and Meghan, who were bestowed with their Sussex titles by Queen Elizabeth during their 2018 wedding. Recently, Meghan emphasized her chosen surname in a Netflix show, correcting a guest by stating, "You know I'm Sussex now."

In an emotional moment, she expressed the significance of sharing a family name: "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me...It just means so much to go, 'This is OUR family name.'"

READ MORE ON ROYALS
kate middleton crowned queen secret training charles cancer

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Was Crowned Queen' in 'Ultra-Secret Royal Training' Ahead of King Charles' 'Inevitable' Cancer Death

prince andrew money hopes prince harry memoir chat

EXCLUSIVE: Outcast Prince Andrew 'Pinning all His Money Hopes on Prince Harry' – After We Revealed He Was 'Desperate for Revenge Memoir Meeting' With Fellow Royal Exile

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

prince harry royal exiled duke princess diana brother spencer surname
Source: Archewell

Harry lives in California with his wife and kids.

The Sussexes, for the first time, referred to their daughter as "Princess" Lilibet following her 2023 christening announcement in California, emphasizing the children's titles as a birthright following King Charles' accession to the throne. Spokespeople for the couple clarified, "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch", while Archie and Lilibet were officially listed as Prince and Princess of Sussex on the Royal Family's website after previously being referred to simply as Master and Miss Mountbatten-Windsor.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.