Prince Harry's 'Royal Divorce' Shock: How Exiled Duke Consulted Princess Diana's Brother About Him and His Family Taking Tragic Mother's Spencer Surname

Mountbatten-Windsor, which combines the royal name of Windsor with the Duke of Edinburgh's surname, has been the official surname for descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. On their birth certificates, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children are listed as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Royal author Tom Bower recently claimed: "(Meghan Markle) decided her real object in life was to be Diana."

Should Harry go through with the name change, Meghan's daughter would become Lilibet Diana Spencer — a name steeped in meaningful tribute to the prince's late mother. The proposal would have been particularly painful for King Charles, who has long held the Mountbatten name in high esteem, mirroring the sentiments of his father, Prince Philip.

The 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma — a mentor to Philip — had a profound influence on the future King Charles. Philip adopted the Mountbatten name after becoming a naturalized British citizen in 1947, and it was in 1960 that the Queen and Philip decided their direct descendants would bear the Mountbatten-Windsor name.