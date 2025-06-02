Your tip
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Slamming King Charles for 'Ruining Mom Princess Diana's Legacy' in Latest Bitter Royal Rift

Split photo of King Charles, Prince Harry and Princess Diana.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be fuming over learning his dad has allowed his late mother's childhood home to fall into despair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 2 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is said to be fuming over the news that Park House, the Sandringham home where his late mother Princess Diana grew up, has fallen into despair, and has accused estranged dad King Charles of "ruining" Diana's legacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed the Duke of Sussex, 40, has viewed Park House's dilapidated condition as the latest act of "betrayal" from Charles, 76.

Park House Crumbles

prince harry family at risk princess diana security cutbacks
Source: MEGA

Diana was delivered at Park House and lived at the residence until she was 14-years-old.

Diana, who died aged 36 in a car accident on August 31, 1997, was born at Park House and lived at the residence until she was 14-years-old.

A well-placed source said: "Seeing how her childhood home has been neglected enrages Harry.

"He can't believe his father would allow it to get like that."

Adding to Harry's anger is the fact that Park House sits less than half a mile away from the royal family's immaculate Sandringham Estate, where they routinely gather for holidays and special occasions.

Sandringham Estate Upgrades

king charles restricting himself to bizarre diet cancer fight
Source: MEGA

Charles has poured money into special projects at Sandringham Estate instead of repairing Park House.

While Diana's childhood home has become an eyesore, Charles has poured money into funding projects at the 150-bedroom Sandringham Estate, including installing 2000 solar panels and a luxurious glamping site.

News of the condition of Park House comes at a particularly tense time between Charles and Harry, who recently suggested his father could have prevented his private UK security from being downgraded in a candid BBC interview.

Harry went to court over the issue and claimed his family, including wife Meghan Markle and young children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, could not travel to his home country without increased security.

A royal insider shared: "Harry blames Charles and thinks he can intervene. But Charles can't, and it just continues Harry's narrative that he's been cast out."

Harry's Explosive interview

prince harry empty shell man meghan markle spirals
Source: MEGA

Harry was said to see the Park House situation as the latest act of 'betrayal' from his dad following his security court case woes.

During his sit-down with the BBC, Harry confessed his fears for his family's safety – and claimed he moved to the US with Markle in 2020 because he did not want his wife to suffer the same fate his late mother did.

He said: "I don't want history to repeat itself. Through the court process, I have discovered that some people want history to repeat itself."

Harry later charged: "If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren, if anything was to happen to them, look where the responsibility lies, you know?"

While Harry's security case was squashed in court, a royal biographer claimed he won't give up his fight for UK taxpayer-funded security so easily.

prince harry royal exiled duke princess diana brother spencer surname
Source: MEGA

Harry insinuated his dad could have prevented his UK taxpayer-funded security from being taken away in an explosive BBC interview.

Ingrid Stewart said: "Harry is incapable of taking any blame – and he seemed very contradictory and stubborn.

"He just keeps going on and on – and I think people get very tired of that."

On top of his legal woes and the crumbling condition of Park House, Harry was also said to be fuming over the announcement of the largest collection of his late mother's clothes going up for auction.

Featuring more than 200 pieces of Diana's items, the sale, which was conducted by Julien's Auctions, is set to kick off on June 26 in Beverly Hills. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charity.

An insider said: "Since leaving the UK, Harry's developed a deep need to feel close to his mom. He's on a mission to reclaim her possessions, and Meghan's encouraging it."

Harry was also said to "deeply regret" the 1997 auction where he and older brother Prince William, 42, sold 79 of their mother's gowns.

The source added: "He can now see they're vital threads of his mother's enduring legacy."

