EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is Slamming King Charles for 'Ruining Mom Princess Diana's Legacy' in Latest Bitter Royal Rift

Sources claimed the Duke of Sussex, 40, has viewed Park House's dilapidated condition as the latest act of "betrayal" from Charles, 76.

Prince Harry is said to be fuming over the news that Park House, the Sandringham home where his late mother Princess Diana grew up, has fallen into despair, and has accused estranged dad King Charles of "ruining" Diana's legacy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Diana, who died aged 36 in a car accident on August 31, 1997, was born at Park House and lived at the residence until she was 14-years-old.

A well-placed source said: "Seeing how her childhood home has been neglected enrages Harry.

"He can't believe his father would allow it to get like that."

Adding to Harry's anger is the fact that Park House sits less than half a mile away from the royal family's immaculate Sandringham Estate, where they routinely gather for holidays and special occasions.