Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed For Sharing Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Two Kids To Celebrate 7th Anniversary with Prince Harry — 'She Will Do Anything For Self Promotion'
Meghan Markle celebrated her seventh anniversary with Prince Harry by sharing a "love board" she made filled with never-before-seen photos of their family, including several shots of her typically hidden children, Archie and Lilibet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But critics slammed the sentiment as nothing more than a PR stunt for her failing personal businesses.
Markle, 43, celebrated her love with Harry, 40, and their kids Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 3, with a photo collage and special message on Instagram.
Photos showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their early dating days, their heavily watched romance, and family photos from the past several years – including some new photos of the reclusive children.
She captioned the collection: “Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"
'Look At Me'
However, it seemed not everyone appreciated Markle, nor her sentiment. Critics flooded X, claiming there was a hidden reason for her sudden photo sharing.
One person slammed: "She carefully put this together strictly for public consumption. It has nothing to do with love or celebrating anything. It's just another 'look at me' moment, as fake as she is."
Another added: "Imagine being 40-something and having a 'Love Story Board.' Normal people would have photos and drawings of their children."
While one user reacted: "A love story board…she will do anything for self-promotion. Wonder how long it took her assistant to get this board to her specifications?"
Cry For Attention
Meanwhile, an eight anniversary could be hard to celebrate, especially as RadarOnline.com has previously revealed tensions between Harry and Markle have only grown since the former Hollywood star started flaunting their young children for publicity purposes.
Markle, who is looking for all the attention she can get as she tries to save her already-troubled As Ever lifestyle brand, recently posted a photo holding Archie and Lilibet to her personal Instagram account. Although their faces are never fully shown, it's still one of the most revealing family photos yet.
Harry is yet to weigh in on the pic, but royal expert Robert Jobson said, given Harry's tragic past forced to live in front of a camera, it's certain he cannot be happy about it.
He said: "No one knows better than he the cost of visibility. His mother, the late Princess Diana, was the most photographed woman on Earth; pursued to the bitter end.
"For Harry, the camera is not an opportunity, but a threat."
Harry's Worst Nightmare
Diana was constantly chased by greedy photographers, who relentlessly followed her around the streets of Paris, the fateful night her life was taken in a car crash.
Jobson said the prince doesn't want the same fate to fall on him or his kids.
"Having grown up in the spotlight, it’s clear Harry detests the idea of his own children being under public scrutiny as he was," the expert said.
However, Markle, the former model and actress, knows all about the power of publicity, and looks to be more than willing to tease her kids for the attention.
Jobson added: "It seems they are not on the same page, not really. Meghan plays from the modern fame manual. Harry, from a trauma-soaked cautionary tale."