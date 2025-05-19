Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed For Sharing Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Two Kids To Celebrate 7th Anniversary with Prince Harry — 'She Will Do Anything For Self Promotion'

Meanwhile, an eight anniversary could be hard to celebrate, especially as RadarOnline.com has previously revealed tensions between Harry and Markle have only grown since the former Hollywood star started flaunting their young children for publicity purposes.

Markle, who is looking for all the attention she can get as she tries to save her already-troubled As Ever lifestyle brand, recently posted a photo holding Archie and Lilibet to her personal Instagram account. Although their faces are never fully shown, it's still one of the most revealing family photos yet.

Harry is yet to weigh in on the pic, but royal expert Robert Jobson said, given Harry's tragic past forced to live in front of a camera, it's certain he cannot be happy about it.

He said: "No one knows better than he the cost of visibility. His mother, the late Princess Diana, was the most photographed woman on Earth; pursued to the bitter end.

"For Harry, the camera is not an opportunity, but a threat."