Dirty Duchess! Meghan Markle Declares Why She Loves Getting Filthy in Business — And Reveals Why She Takes Breaks From Cooking for Family
Meghan Markle likes to get her "hands dirty" when it comes to her businesses, RadarOnline.com can report.
And the struggling royal says more people should be doing the same thing.
In the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the inside dirt on running a business with Heather Hasson, co-founder of medical scrubs brand Figs.
Markle, who is still struggling to find customers for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, said starting a new business "can get messy and the best founders are not afraid to get their hands dirty."
She expounded: "And I don’t mean play dirty. I mean, when it’s 'clean up on aisle five' time, you are the first person there with a mop."
Dinner Dilemma
Markle added: "When you see something that is an easy solve in the everyday, that's not complicated, that's not fussy, how do you get your hands involved and change the way of thinking surrounding it so it doesn't feel daunting?"
Then she declared that she is often too busy to make dinner for her husband, Prince Harry, and kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. But that doesn't mean she can't make a replacement dinner into a fulfilling meal.
The duchess continued: "I see vegetables and I see takeout — because I don’t have time to cook every day — and I go, 'Alright, but how do I still make this flattering and beautiful and present well and something that people find appetizing?'"
Hasson agreed, and answered, "I think when you take something so simple in your everyday life and you elevate it and you make it elegant, I think that’s what makes it so special."
However, critics online found Markle's approach hard to swallow.
One person on X tweeted: "She talks like she is the first to do everything- first mom, working mom, business owner, wife, friend— she's such a naive novice. She sounds ridiculous!"
Another person slammed: "She's more insufferable than (Goop founder Gwyneth) Paltrow.
As a third questioned: "Good lord. Isn’t she the one that wanted the media to leave her alone?"
Parental Burn Out
In an earlier episode of her podcast, Markle turned heads when she confessed to suffering from parental "burnout" while secretly dumping her responsibilities off on a nanny.
During her recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess Of Sussex. was asked about her daily routine.
Markle revealed that on some days she will simply "wake up and get (her children) all set and then our amazing nanny, who's been with us for five years, she'll take them to school for us."
Real working mothers took issue with her declaration, trashing the former royal on X.
One person tweeted: "You have no idea what it is like to be a mother. Beyond shameful, beyond freaking shameful, don’t ever speak again about the hardships of motherhood. You full-on blatant hypocrite. How dare you, Megan!"
Another agreed: "What’s wrong is making the world think you’ve been doing it completely by yourself when, in reality, from the very beginning, you’ve had a nanny."
"Underemployed couple hires a nanny because they can’t bother actually being parents. They pawn it off to someone else," one user summarized.
While one blasted: "I don’t know how (Prince) Harry can stand being married to her."