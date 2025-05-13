Dirty Duchess! Meghan Markle Declares Why She Loves Getting Filthy in Business — And Reveals Why She Takes Breaks From Cooking for Family

In an earlier episode of her podcast, Markle turned heads when she confessed to suffering from parental "burnout" while secretly dumping her responsibilities off on a nanny.

During her recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess Of Sussex. was asked about her daily routine.

Markle revealed that on some days she will simply "wake up and get (her children) all set and then our amazing nanny, who's been with us for five years, she'll take them to school for us."

Real working mothers took issue with her declaration, trashing the former royal on X.

One person tweeted: "You have no idea what it is like to be a mother. Beyond shameful, beyond freaking shameful, don’t ever speak again about the hardships of motherhood. You full-on blatant hypocrite. How dare you, Megan!"

Another agreed: "What’s wrong is making the world think you’ve been doing it completely by yourself when, in reality, from the very beginning, you’ve had a nanny."

"Underemployed couple hires a nanny because they can’t bother actually being parents. They pawn it off to someone else," one user summarized.

While one blasted: "I don’t know how (Prince) Harry can stand being married to her."