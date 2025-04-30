'Beyond Shameful': Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed After Revealing She Has a NANNY For Her Two Children — Despite Claiming 'Juggling Work and Being a Mother Can Be Incredibly Overwhelming'

However, it was what she revealed next that caught the most attention.

Markle said: "On other days then I'll wake up and get them all set and then our amazing nanny who's been with us for five years, she'll take them to school for us."

Real working mothers took issue with her declaration, trashing the former royal on X.

One person tweeted: "You have no idea what it is like to be a mother. Beyond shameful, beyond freaking shameful, don’t ever speak again about the hardships of motherhood. You full on blatant hypocrite. How dare you, Megan!"

Another agreed: "What’s wrong is making the world think you’ve been doing it completely by yourself when in reality from the very beginning, you’ve had a nanny."

"Underemployed couple hires a nanny because they can’t bother actually being parents. They pawn it off to someone else," one user summarized.

While one blasted: "I don’t know how (Prince) Harry can stand being married to her."