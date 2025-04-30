Your tip
'Beyond Shameful': Meghan Markle Brutally Ridiculed After Revealing She Has a NANNY For Her Two Children — Despite Claiming 'Juggling Work and Being a Mother Can Be Incredibly Overwhelming'

Meghan Markle turned heads when she revealed she uses the help of a nanny.

April 30 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has been called out for claiming to suffer from parental "burn out" while secretly dumping her responsibilities off on a nanny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former royal previously called taking care of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, "overwhelming."

Markle recently sat down with longtime friend and Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani on her new show, Confessions of a Female Founder.

During the emotional chat, the 43-year-old responded to Saunjani opening up about her health struggles by urging "burnt out" individuals to prioritize self-care.

However, just days later, Markle let it slip that she has a little help extinguishing her personal burns.

During her recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the Duchess Of Sussex. was asked about her daily routine.

Markle laid out: "I get up at 6:30 and gives me a minute to – I wish I could say I woke up and meditated – I don't do that, I have the monitors on so I could hear both the kids.

"They get up at 7 so I give myself a little bit of time to either put on workout clothes brush my teeth, get both of them, up I get them dressed get them downstairs, make breakfast and then if I haven't done their lunch boxes the night before then do that."

The siblings are at different schools, which means different drop-offs, so she's usually not home until mid-morning. At that time, she said she'll finally be able to "just jump into meetings."

However, it was what she revealed next that caught the most attention.

Markle said: "On other days then I'll wake up and get them all set and then our amazing nanny who's been with us for five years, she'll take them to school for us."

Real working mothers took issue with her declaration, trashing the former royal on X.

One person tweeted: "You have no idea what it is like to be a mother. Beyond shameful, beyond freaking shameful, don’t ever speak again about the hardships of motherhood. You full on blatant hypocrite. How dare you, Megan!"

Another agreed: "What’s wrong is making the world think you’ve been doing it completely by yourself when in reality from the very beginning, you’ve had a nanny."

"Underemployed couple hires a nanny because they can’t bother actually being parents. They pawn it off to someone else," one user summarized.

While one blasted: "I don’t know how (Prince) Harry can stand being married to her."

The mom-of-two currently resides with husband Prince Harry in California after the pair stepped down from their roles within the British monarchy in 2020.

On the second episode of Markle's new podcast, she spoke about "juggling" her responsibilities at home.

"Working from home and parenting from home where they are completely converged, can feel incredibly overwhelming," Markle confessed.

