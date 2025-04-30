Christie Brinkley Exposes Her Third Husband’s Final Betrayal — He Tracked Down Her Abusive Biological Dad and Then Echoed His Abandonment With One Vicious Sentence

Just after her split from Billy Joel in 1994, Brinkley quickly moved on to third husband Taubman – describing their whirlwind romance as "hypnotizing" and the result of a "trauma bond."

They even tied the knot that same year.

But despite the intense speed and passion – especially with Brinkley expecting her second child, Jack – she revealed their relationship was plagued with issues and Taubman "betrayed" her in a way that was "unforgivable."