Kanye West Yells 'I'm Gonna Get My Kids!' In Disturbing Video and Claims 'I'm The Leader' as Troubled Rapper Fights Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Over Custody of Their Kids
Kanye West is once again reminding everyone he may have gone off the deep end, this time going off in a wild video about his children and custody.
During a livestream, the troubled rapper wore a black mask over his face and yelled over not seeing his four kids which he shares with Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"(DJ) Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. I was in the airport by myself… I’mma go get these kids, man!” West ranted while an unknown man sat quietly behind him.
TheHeartless hitmaker, clearly full of rage, continued: "F--- all these f----- n----. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers… it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f------ mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids.”
West than boasted he's a "leader" and raged: "How am I supposed to lead y'all, if I don't have my kids with me to continue what we're doing?"
"I'm in charge of my legacy!" he concluded before the stream ended.
The rant was enough for users to hit the comments section with their reactions, as one person said: "You keep acting like this and you will NEVER see those kids."
Another added: "He should not be seeing those children without supervision. If I was Kim, I’d be the one supervising," as one reacted, "This guy gives the judges an easy denial of custody case."
The Yeezy founder has not been shy about expressing his thoughts over his custody agreement with the reality star, even previously accusing Kim and her famous family of keeping his kids – North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5 — away from him.
He also accused them of being "sex traffickers."
According to a source, Kim's own mother, Kris Jenner, has "so much dirt on (West) that if she spills, there's no question he'll lose his custody rights."
"He's gone way too far. Kris is begging Kim to wake up and realize that it's time to go at him with guns blazing," the insider told RadarOnline.com.
Just recently, the Gold Digger rapper claimed Kim, 47, had “taken” his children from him.
“Jay Z, Beyoncé, Kendrick (Lamar) Rihanna... included. Trump, Elon (Musk). Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time?” he asked at the time.
West added: "Y'all wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad.”
Meanwhile, The 47-year-old's deranged behavior has continued, including dropping antisemitic rants, admitting to incest, and even attempting to introduce preteen daughter North to Andrew and Tristan Tate.
Andrew, 38, and Tristan, 36, are facing allegations of rape and human trafficking. The disgraced brothers left Romania in February 2025, after a travel ban on them was lifted while they faced charges.
Kim is said to have been informed by her security team about West trying to have the Tate siblings meet North, which led the Skims founder to cut their visit short.