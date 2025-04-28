EXCLUSIVE: Momager Kris Wants Kim 'To Go for the Jugular' and 'Crush' Her Ex Kanye in Bitter Custody Battle
Kim Kardashian has been lawyering up for a looming custody war with Kanye West, and RadarOnline.com can reveal momager Kris Jenner wants her to go for the jugular and show the raunchy rapper no mercy.
The 44-year-old reality TV queen – who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-hubby West – is threatening to expose all the disturbing ways he has put their children in danger, said a source.
An insider said: "She has so much dirt on him that if she spills, there's no question he'll lose his custody rights.
"The only reason she has held back so far is because she's worried that going to war could hurt her kids, who still adore their dad."
But according to our source, Jenner, 69, has lost all patience and is demanding her daughter unleash the full wrath of her legal team.
"That excuse made sense at one point, but Kris isn't buying it anymore. He's gone way too far. Kris is begging Kim to wake up and realize that it's time to go at him with guns blazing," said our spy.
The controversial rapper, 47, has drawn worldwide outrage with his antisemitic rants – but it was his recent attempt to introduce daughter North to accused rapists Andrew and Tristan Tate that reportedly sent Kardashian running to her lawyers.
The Skims founder and the deranged hitmaker are said to have met with a mediator last month to address the incident, along with North's surprise cameo on West's new track featuring jailed rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who faces a slew of sex trafficking charges, all of which he denies.
The source added: "Kim is threatening to expose everything all the dark, disturbing and down-right reckless behavior she has witnessed over the years, especially the stuff that has put their kids in harm's way.
"And Kris is egging her on. As far as she's concerned, Kim's making a huge mistake by not throwing everything she's got into defeating him ASAP."
The reality matriarch isn't just worried for her grandkids – she's panicked over the potential damage to the family's megabucks business, said a source.
The insider added: "She's telling Kim she needs to harden her heart and stop showing him mercy, because he doesn't deserve it. Not only is he a danger to the kids, the message her inaction is sending to the world has the potential to damage their brand.
"Kris wants her to go full fire-and-brimstone on him."