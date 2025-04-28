Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kris Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Momager Kris Wants Kim 'To Go for the Jugular' and 'Crush' Her Ex Kanye in Bitter Custody Battle

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner wants Kim Kardashian to crush Kanye West in their ongoing custody battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian has been lawyering up for a looming custody war with Kanye West, and RadarOnline.com can reveal momager Kris Jenner wants her to go for the jugular and show the raunchy rapper no mercy.

The 44-year-old reality TV queen – who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-hubby West – is threatening to expose all the disturbing ways he has put their children in danger, said a source.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner kim kardashian crush kanye west custody battle
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner reportedly pushed Kim Kardashian to unleash her legal firepower on Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "She has so much dirt on him that if she spills, there's no question he'll lose his custody rights.

"The only reason she has held back so far is because she's worried that going to war could hurt her kids, who still adore their dad."

Article continues below advertisement

But according to our source, Jenner, 69, has lost all patience and is demanding her daughter unleash the full wrath of her legal team.

"That excuse made sense at one point, but Kris isn't buying it anymore. He's gone way too far. Kris is begging Kim to wake up and realize that it's time to go at him with guns blazing," said our spy.

The controversial rapper, 47, has drawn worldwide outrage with his antisemitic rants – but it was his recent attempt to introduce daughter North to accused rapists Andrew and Tristan Tate that reportedly sent Kardashian running to her lawyers.

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner kim kardashian crush kanye west custody battle
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ties to West's drama have only fueled Kardashian family fears.

Article continues below advertisement

The Skims founder and the deranged hitmaker are said to have met with a mediator last month to address the incident, along with North's surprise cameo on West's new track featuring jailed rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who faces a slew of sex trafficking charges, all of which he denies.

The source added: "Kim is threatening to expose everything all the dark, disturbing and down-right reckless behavior she has witnessed over the years, especially the stuff that has put their kids in harm's way.

"And Kris is egging her on. As far as she's concerned, Kim's making a huge mistake by not throwing everything she's got into defeating him ASAP."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gene Hackman and wife Betsey

INSIDE STORY — Grisly Never-Before-Known Details Emerge of Vermin Infestation That Overran Gene Hackman’s Estate

Photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Fears Angelina Jolie Has 'Alienated' Their Brood of 6 Children and Put Them Under a 'Trance'

Article continues below advertisement
kris jenner kim kardashian crush kanye west custody battle
Source: MEGA

Mediator talks couldn't cool tensions after West's link to the controversial Tate brothers.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The reality matriarch isn't just worried for her grandkids – she's panicked over the potential damage to the family's megabucks business, said a source.

The insider added: "She's telling Kim she needs to harden her heart and stop showing him mercy, because he doesn't deserve it. Not only is he a danger to the kids, the message her inaction is sending to the world has the potential to damage their brand.

"Kris wants her to go full fire-and-brimstone on him."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.