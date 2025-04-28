EXCLUSIVE: Momager Kris Wants Kim 'To Go for the Jugular' and 'Crush' Her Ex Kanye in Bitter Custody Battle

Kim Kardashian has been lawyering up for a looming custody war with Kanye West, and RadarOnline.com can reveal momager Kris Jenner wants her to go for the jugular and show the raunchy rapper no mercy.

The 44-year-old reality TV queen – who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-hubby West – is threatening to expose all the disturbing ways he has put their children in danger, said a source.