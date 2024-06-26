As this outlet reported, the TV personality from Phoenix called Laura a "freakin' pest that just won't go away," adding, "I don't know how she continues to be able to just fly by the seat of her pants and not be held accountable."

"I feel that she's holding me back, and it's like, how much longer are you going to try to have this hold on me?" Clayton went on, saying "It's like she's a cockroach that won't go away. She is, she's this pest."

In response to his remarks, the host of The Ronn Owens Report on KGO fired back on Wednesday in a social media post.