Radio Host Ronn Owens Slams Ex-'Bachelor' Clayton Echard as 'Antisemitic' for 'Pest' Remarks About His Daughter After Paternity Battle
San Francisco radio personality Ronn Owens fired back at former Bachelor Clayton Echard, accusing him of being "antisemitic" after the ex-reality star called his daughter a "pest" and compared her to a "cockroach" on the heels of their court drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The scathing rebuke followed Clayton speaking out about his victory in a paternity suit filed by Laura Owens, who claimed the 2022 ABC show lead allegedly impregnated her with twins after his televised bid for love.
Clayton admitted to hooking up with Laura but denied ever having intercourse, and accused her of harassment and fabricating medical documents. Last week, the judge sided with Clayton and called for a county prosecutor in Arizona to charge Laura with two felonies.
Despite his victory, Clayton said on the Not Ashamed Podcast on Tuesday that he had become consumed by stress over the case.
As this outlet reported, the TV personality from Phoenix called Laura a "freakin' pest that just won't go away," adding, "I don't know how she continues to be able to just fly by the seat of her pants and not be held accountable."
"I feel that she's holding me back, and it's like, how much longer are you going to try to have this hold on me?" Clayton went on, saying "It's like she's a cockroach that won't go away. She is, she's this pest."
In response to his remarks, the host of The Ronn Owens Report on KGO fired back on Wednesday in a social media post.
He declared that "calling my daughter a 'pest' and a 'cockroach'" was "not only offensive but antisemitic."
"These terms were used by Nazis to dehumanize Jews, including my family during the Holocaust," Ronn said. He went on to ask Clayton a series of questions: "If you didn't believe Laura was pregnant, why did you invite her to your apartment until false pretenses for her to take a pregnancy test you purchased, which came back positive?"
"Why did you say during your deposition that you would have told her anything to get her to have an abortion?"
"After Laura miscarried, she wanted to dismiss the case, but you insisted on dragging this out for six months, extending your relevance," Ronn claimed, going on to allege that Clayton "exploited the tragedy of her miscarriage for personal gain."
Ronn added, "It's disgusting."
Four months after filing her petition seeking child support from the ex-Bachelor star, Laura filed a motion to dismiss the paternity matter in December of 2023, claiming she was no longer pregnant.
She maintains that she had a miscarriage, but the judge said she failed to prove that she was pregnant.
In her decision, Judge Julie Mata called the matter "a case of serial fabrications," writing that Laura was dishonest during testimony and falsified evidence.
A sonogram Laura claimed was her own, for example, had been taken from a seven-year-old YouTube video, and the results of a pregnancy test had been altered, Mata said.
Laura's petition, according to the judge, was "fraudulent and made to incite communication, a relationship, or both, with [Clayton]." She reportedly planned to appeal the ruling, however, claiming her right to due process was denied.
"We are confident this decision will be overturned on appeal," Laura said in an email to The Arizona Republic.