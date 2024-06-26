Home > Omg > Hunter Biden Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Lunden Roberts Claims He Hooked Up With Her Friend After Hearing Baby's Heartbeat: 'I've Become a Burden' Source: @lundentown_/instagram;mega Hunter Biden's baby mama has claimed that President Joe Biden's troubled son once drunkenly slept with her friend after finding out she was pregnant and then asked for money to buy Gatorade. By: Peter Helman Jun. 26 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden's baby mama has claimed that President Joe Biden's troubled son once drunkenly slept with her friend after finding out she was pregnant — and then asked for money to buy Gatorade, RadarOnline.com has learned. These are just the latest shocking revelations to come out of Lunden Roberts' upcoming tell-all memoir Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden. In the bombshell book, Roberts, the mother of Hunter's 5-year-old daughter Navy Joan, details her relationship with the first son and how he went MIA after finding out about the pregnancy and initially being supportive. "I'm in a horrible place, honey, just like you are, and I don't want to hurt you. I'm so f----- up and have so much going on," Hunter allegedly told her at the time, according to an excerpt obtained by The Daily Mail.

Source: Skyhorse/Amazon Lunden's tell-all memoir is slated for release on August 20.

While he was avoiding Lunden, Hunter still remained in contact with her friends. With Lunden's permission, her friend Kelsey met up with him and played him a recording of their unborn baby's heartbeat in an effort to "jolt him into realizing he needs to step up for this child," she wrote. "How am I supposed to have a child out there and be in this state? How can I have a child and not be a constant in its life? How do I clean up my mess?" a teary-eyed Hunter confessed in response. "The heartbeat got to him," Lunden said. "Suddenly it's all real, and Hunter knows it." But when he resurfaced few days later and asked her to meet, things felt felt different, with Hunter "acting like he's broke and making financial excuses as if I am after his money because I'm pregnant," Lunden told her friend. "He's looking for a way out. And there's something else going on. I'm not sure what, but something. He seemed sketchy. A different sketchy than the usual Hunt Sketchy."

The next day another one of Lunden's other close friends, Vanessa, called her and asked to meet. "I can see she (Vanessa) is dreading this talk for some reason. Rather than her usual smile, her head is weighed down with what looks like shame and regret," Lunden wrote. "I've got something to tell you. But please don't be mad at me," Vanessa said. "Hunter called me last night. He said he'd been having a rough time and just wanted someone to talk to. So I went over to his place. He hung out for awhile and drank ... We drank a lot. And ... things just kind of happened ... We had sex. We would have never done it if we had been sober! It was a mistake!" "I just look at her. She knows I'm pregnant. She knows the baby is his. She is my friend. I don't yell or cry. I just quietly say, 'It's OK, we've all done stuff we might regret,'" Lunden recalled. "I'm mad at her, but I'm furious at him." "In that moment, I feel sorry for her, sorry for myself. We've both fallen victim to Hunter's charm. She knows what she did was wrong, and quite frankly, I respect that she fessed up and apologized."

Source: MEGA "He can't call me because I've become a burden," she wrote. "My heart starts to break, piece by piece."

Hunter happened to call Vanessa at that exact moment. "I'm sitting here with Lunden," Vanessa told him. "You didn't tell her, did you?" Hunter asked. "Yes. She knows. You're on speaker," Vanessa replied, prompting him to hang up. He then began calling Lunden repeatedly. When she eventually picked up, he asked, "Hey, where are you? Will you pick me up at the CVS on the corner?" "Is he seriously going to act like nothing happened, like I don't know he knows I know? But somehow through the anger and pain, I find the word 'sure' coming out of my mouth," Lunden wrote. "I pull up to the Dupont CVS. 'Hey honey, do you have cash? I'm trying to get a Gatorade and my card is messing up. I can go down to the ATM, but do you have cash by chance?'" Lunden said Hunter asked. "I should let him die of thirst, but I hand him my card."

Source: @lundentownn_/instagram Lunden, who won a paternity suit against Hunter in May 2019, has said that President Joe Biden has yet to meet his 5-year-old granddaughter.

"Honey, I'm sorry, I'm such a f---up I'm a loser. I hurt everyone around me. I'm just a f---up. It's all I am and all I'll ever be," Hunter allegedly told her, but she wasn't having it. "I know you've got your demons and you're in a horrible place right now. You've been in a horrible place since before we met, and all this time I've stood beside you. I've never judged, and quite frankly I've loved you through it," she told him. "Now I'm in a horrible place. I'm clearly going through it alone and where the f--- are you?" She started crying and realized "that Hunter is hugging me, and he is crying too." He told her it's "going to be OK" and said, "I'm sorry ... I love you,"' Lunden wrote. '"I'm sorry too. Love you,' I mutter back, exhausted from the chaos and the toll it's taking on my body while I'm growing another human inside," Lunden said.

Hunter was found guilty on three federal charges earlier this month after allegedly lying about his crack cocaine addiction while filling out paperwork to purchase a gun in October 2018. Lunden, who won a paternity suit against Hunter in May 2019, has claimed that President Joe Biden has yet to meet his 5-year-old granddaughter.

