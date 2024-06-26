Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Scandals > The Bachelor

'Won't Go Away': Former Bachelor Clayton Echard Calls Ex-Fling a 'Pest' and 'Cockroach' After Paternity Suit Victory

clayton echard
Source: Not Ashamed Podcast/YouTube

Former Bachelor Clayton spoke out about his victory in a paternity lawsuit brought by a former hookup who claimed the reality star impregnated her.

By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 9:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Bachelor Clayton Echard is finally speaking out about his victory in a paternity lawsuit brought by a former hookup who he called a "pest" and a "cockroach" after she claimed the reality star impregnated her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Laura Owens, the daughter of well-known San Francisco radio host Ronn Owens, sued Clayton last August in Maricopa County, Arizona, seeking child support for their purported unborn twins. The TV personality from Phoenix, however, denied ever having sexual intercourse with Laura, and accused her of harassment and fabricating medical documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, last week, the judge agreed with Clayton's counterclaims and called for the county prosecutor to charge Laura with two felonies. On the "Not Ashamed Podcast" Tuesday, the 2022 lead of The Bachelor told host Ashley Nordman that he had become consumed by stress over the case.

Despite the ruling in his favor, he said the ordeal put him "on edge," making it difficult to focus on his real estate business endeavors.

"I'm trying to show up for myself, I'm trying to show up for my team right now, but I'm already at this stress level, where I'm like ... If I could just erase this, I could grow and build faster than what I am," Clayton explained.

Article continues below advertisement
the bachelor clayton echards ex not pregnant paternity test battle
Source: MEGA

Clayton called his ex-fling a "pest" and a "cockroach" who "just won't go away."

Article continues below advertisement

"But I got this freakin' pest that just won't go away, and I don't know how she continues to be able to just fly by the seat of her pants and not be held accountable," he continued.

"I feel that she's holding me back, and it's like, how much longer are you going to try to have this hold on me?" the frustrated TV personality went on, saying "it's like she's a cockroach that won't go away. She is, she's this pest."

MORE ON:
The Bachelor
Article continues below advertisement
clayton echard
Source: Not Ashamed Podcast/YouTube

The former Bachelor lead was a guest on the Not Ashamed Podcast with Ashley Nordman on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

He also asked "for the other victims to come forward and reach out to me," adding, "strength is in numbers." Clayton's attorneys told The Arizona Republic that Laura had a history of falsely claiming to be pregnant.

"I certainly never wanted this to occur, but I'm glad I was able to get justice for not only me but for the previous victims," Clayton told the newspaper on Friday, "So just to stop this from ever happening again, I think that's the best thing about it all."

In her decision, Judge Julie Mata called the matter "a case of serial fabrications," writing that Laura failed to prove she was ever pregnant, lied during testimony, and falsified evidence.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
the bachelor clayton echards ex not pregnant paternity test battle
Source: MEGA

Clayton was the lead on The Bachelor in 2022.

A sonogram Laura claimed was her own, for example, had been taken from a seven-year-old YouTube video, Mata said.

Laura's petition, according to the judge, was "fraudulent and made to incite communication, a relationship, or both, with [Clayton]." She reportedly planned to appeal the ruling, however, claiming her right to due process was denied.

"We are confident this decision will be overturned on appeal," Laura said in an email.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.