Meghan Markle

Royal Family Make Unprecedented Break With Tradition By Joining In With Mockery Of Meghan Markle's 'Vulgar' Delivery Room Twerking Video

Embedded Image
Source: @meghan;Instagram/MEGA

The Royal Family have broken with tradition by commenting on a social media post poking fun at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's viral delivery room video, left.

June 26 2025, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

The Royal Family have broken official protocol by joining in the mockery of Meghan Markle's "vulgar" viral delivery room tweaking video.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an official Royal Family Instagram account commented on a video posted by a British reality TV star Jamie Laing of him replicating the cringey routine during a visit to Buckingham Palace.

Palace Pokes Fun

Source: @jamielaing;Instagram

The Royal Family commented on a British reality star's post on Markle's twerking footage.

But instead of ignoring the obvious ribbing of the Duchess of Sussex, the royal account wrote: "We see you," adding a pair of eye and wink emojis – while responding to Laing's video claim "they said we couldn’t film in Buckingham Palace."

The footage, posted to Laing's 1.6million followers on Instagram, shows the the star and wife Sophie Habboo dancing at the royal residence, just metres from portraits of senior royals.

The pair danced to Starrkeisha’s Baby Mama, the same track used in Meghan and Harry's cringey original clip.

Habboo, wearing a pastel yellow halter-neck dress, showed off her growing baby bump as Jamie pointed to it.

Breaking Protocol

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Royal Family would never usually comment on social media regarding viral videos.

The King’s Trust, which hosted the reception, also responded.

"All of our attendees are very well behaved," it joked, with a laughing emoji.

Fans were quick to react – with one joking: "When you get to do it at the Palace but Harry and Meghan couldn't lol."

Another added: "In a world at times worrying and serious, this comment was so needed."

Cringey Post

Source: @meghan;Instagram

Markle was slammed for her viral twerking post, with some experts branding it 'vulgar.'

Meghan, 43, posted the cringey hospital dance footage to celebrate daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday earlier this month.

It showed the former actress, heavily pregnant with her second child, making rowing movements and shimmying her shoulders beside a bed.

Harry also shuffles across in a hoodie to the strains of then-viral pregnancy hit The Baby Momma Dance.

Markle shared the 80-second clip with her three million followers on Instagram after earlier posting photos of her daughter.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Markle and Harry were branded 'hypocrites' for posting the intimate delivery room video while also complaining about privacy concerns.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward slammed Meghan for being a hypocrite as the couple regularly whine about a lack of privacy.

She said: "They can do what they like but why put it online

"Does Meghan have no boundaries? I think it’s vulgar, unnecessary, attention-seeking.

"They make such a point about privacy and security, and then they put stuff out there. Meghan can’t resist putting it out there.

"I think it’s completely hypocritical for everything she stands for. It's very embarrassing."

Despite the nonstop backlash for Markle's dance moves, it seems the former actress is "brushing" it all off.

A source close to the Sussexes said: "Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the U.K. everyone's reaction has been a bit prudish, but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit."

The source added: "She and her team count it (the video) as a 'win,' which can only be a boost for sales. Her new products are marketed at Americans and not at the U.K. market."

