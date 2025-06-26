Royal Family Make Unprecedented Break With Tradition By Joining In With Mockery Of Meghan Markle's 'Vulgar' Delivery Room Twerking Video

But instead of ignoring the obvious ribbing of the Duchess of Sussex, the royal account wrote: "We see you," adding a pair of eye and wink emojis – while responding to Laing's video claim "they said we couldn’t film in Buckingham Palace."

The footage, posted to Laing's 1.6million followers on Instagram, shows the the star and wife Sophie Habboo dancing at the royal residence, just metres from portraits of senior royals.

The pair danced to Starrkeisha’s Baby Mama, the same track used in Meghan and Harry's cringey original clip.

Habboo, wearing a pastel yellow halter-neck dress, showed off her growing baby bump as Jamie pointed to it.