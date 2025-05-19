EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Wants Out of Prince Harry Marriage NOW' As He 'Won't Be Able to Fulfill Her Billionaire Dreams'

Despite Harry's public olive branch, insiders tell us Markle is resolute in cutting ties with his family for good – as she fears the fact Harry can no longer land them protection in the U.K. is a sign he can't provide for their family.

Sources tell us while Harry remains hopeful about repairing relations with his relatives and getting more cash from the royals, Markle is firmly opposed to him doing that too – and just wants out of their marriage.

"Harry has cash from his memoir Spare and an inheritance, but Meghan wants to be in the billionaire club," one told RadarOnline.com.

"She just doesn't see him providing the way she wants and she wants full security protection if she decides to pop over to the U.K. – but doesn't want to pay for it.

"She sees herself as a copycat of Gwyneth Paltrow with the new wellness brand she's launched, and wants to end up with her firm valued in the billions jusy like Gwyneth's.

"She thought she'd married her prince – but it seems he's turned back into a frog for her as he just can't give her the level of riches she wants.