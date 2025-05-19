EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Wants Out of Prince Harry Marriage NOW' As He 'Won't Be Able to Fulfill Her Billionaire Dreams'
"I want out!" Meghan Markle has told pals about her marriage to Prince Harry, as tensions between the couple boil over amid the latest fallout from the exiled royal's fraught relationship with his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex's declaration comes after Harry's most recent interview, in which the 40-year-old Duke of Sussex expressed a desire to reconcile with his family following his defeat in a legal bid to maintain taxpayer-funded UK security protection.
Rough Road
Despite Harry's public olive branch, insiders tell us Markle is resolute in cutting ties with his family for good – as she fears the fact Harry can no longer land them protection in the U.K. is a sign he can't provide for their family.
Sources tell us while Harry remains hopeful about repairing relations with his relatives and getting more cash from the royals, Markle is firmly opposed to him doing that too – and just wants out of their marriage.
"Harry has cash from his memoir Spare and an inheritance, but Meghan wants to be in the billionaire club," one told RadarOnline.com.
"She just doesn't see him providing the way she wants and she wants full security protection if she decides to pop over to the U.K. – but doesn't want to pay for it.
"She sees herself as a copycat of Gwyneth Paltrow with the new wellness brand she's launched, and wants to end up with her firm valued in the billions jusy like Gwyneth's.
"She thought she'd married her prince – but it seems he's turned back into a frog for her as he just can't give her the level of riches she wants.
Billionaire Dreams
Harry's interview in which he moaned about his security included reflections on his estrangement from his family and the impact on his children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, three.
He said: "I love my country. I always have done. Despite what some people in that country have done."
The moany royal also lamented without state-funded protection, he could not bring his family to the UK.
"I miss the UK, of course I do. I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show my children my homeland," he added.
Family Feud
The Duke also spoke of his father, King Charles, 76, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, saying: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff."
Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family – especially Harry's brother Prince William, 42, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 43 – have been strained for years.
The so-called "Fab Four" have been at odds since Harry's 2023 autobiography made explosive allegations, including claims William physically attacked him and labelled Meghan "difficult" and "abrasive." Meghan has also disputed reports about a rift with Kate, insisting it was the other way around during a disagreement about flower-girl dresses in 2018.
Despite reports Kate had quietly sought to mediate between the brothers, a second insider told us Markle is now preparing to tell her own story in either another bombshell interview – or a tell-all memoir.