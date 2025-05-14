EXCLUSIVE: 'Vain' Meghan Markle 'Ordering Husband Prince Harry to Lose Weight' As She 'Has Image to Uphold'
Diva Duchess Meghan has a new reason to henpeck her hapless hubby, Prince Harry – he's put on weight, and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's ordering him to embrace a healthier lifestyle because when he looks porky, it makes her look bad.
When the renegade royal, 40, snapped, leaving a London courtroom on April 8, it triggered talk of his "bloated" face.
"It’s probably a combination of too much alcohol and salt, and not enough exercise and sweating it out in the sauna," an insider told us. "Harry's never been much of a muscle man, but he was getting into yoga with Meghan."
The inider added: "Somewhere along the line he's slacked off, and now his face is bloated and he's got a bit of a paunch."
Meanwhile, former Suits star Markle – who remains as slim as in her acting days – is in the best shape of her life and "works hard" for it, noted our source.
"She eats very healthy, has a trainer and goes to the gym five days a week,” the insider said. "On top of that, she does some sort of physical activity every day, like hiking with the kids.
"She's dedicated to looking her best. She sees it as part of her job.”
The pushy As Ever founder, 43, is now said to be badgering Harry to slim down.
"Harry jokes that he just loves her cooking, but she says they have an image to uphold," our source said.
They added: "Word is she wants him back with the trainer, and eating fewer chips and more celery sticks.
"It's also a matter of health. The junk food Harry likes is terrible for him, and no doubt she worries about what it will do to him long-term. She sees him as a reflection of herself and wants him to look his best."