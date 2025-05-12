Meghan Exposed: Markle's Estranged Half-Brother Writes Explosive Tell-All Book About The Duchess — Which Threatens To Rock Her 'Precious Brand'

Meghan Markle's deepest secrets are set to be spilled by her half-brother who is penning a tell-all book about the Duchess.

Thomas Markle Jr is confident the book will spark a documentary to be made about his relationship with Duchess.

Speaking about the book, Thomas said: "When my book is finished, ooh it'll be swooped up real quick 'cause it's getting there."

"I'm working on it. It's coming out," he said, vowing that "it's gonna be good."

On future spin-offs, he added: "I really want to spin off the book, then when the book gets read, the documentary will follow."

"I'm not a greedy person, it's not about the money – it's about the principle," Thomas claimed, though he also admitted "it would be nice to have a nice little cushion from selling a book."