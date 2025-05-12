Meghan Exposed: Markle's Estranged Half-Brother Writes Explosive Tell-All Book About The Duchess — Which Threatens To Rock Her 'Precious Brand'
Meghan Markle's deepest secrets are set to be spilled by her half-brother who is penning a tell-all book about the Duchess.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Thomas Markle Jr, 58, is hoping the book will spark spin-off productions, including a documentary, and he's begun writing in the Philippines where he is supporting his and Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr, 80.
'It's Not About The Money'
Speaking about the book, Thomas said: "When my book is finished, ooh it'll be swooped up real quick 'cause it's getting there."
"I'm working on it. It's coming out," he said, vowing that "it's gonna be good."
On future spin-offs, he added: "I really want to spin off the book, then when the book gets read, the documentary will follow."
"I'm not a greedy person, it's not about the money – it's about the principle," Thomas claimed, though he also admitted "it would be nice to have a nice little cushion from selling a book."
Netflix Controversy
Thomas's book is unlikely to be a gushing tribute to his half-sister, given he's been highly critical about her in the past.
Indeed, he's accused her of telling "malarkey" stories about her childhood on her TV series With Love, Meghan, so the material in his book looks set to hit the Duchess’s brand.
On her claims made on the Netflix show, he said: "This is probably the first time I felt sorry and embarrassed for her."
When he was then asked whether his father had watched the show, Thomas replied: "I didn’t have enough heart medication for him to watch it.
"I didn’t want him to kick the bucket, so I'd have to go refill the prescription before I let him watch it."
On the show, the Duchess of Sussex called herself a "latchkey kid" who "grew up with a lot of fast food and TV tray dinners."
She had also previously claimed that she "grew up on the $4.99 salad bar at Sizzler" and how her family was poor in a letter to U.S. politicians, asking them to consider her plea for paid leave for parents.
But on her claims that she grew up poor, Thomas said: "That's just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the Royal Family for sympathy. We weren't poor. She didn't have to rub two nickels together at Sizzler's salad bar."
King Charles Funeral Ban
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com revealed last week Prince William, 42, is considering Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 40, from attending King Charles' funeral amid fears they'll turn the solemn event into a moneymaking scheme.
A tipster said there's "always trouble around Meghan," which is why she was forbidden to see the late Queen Elizabeth II before her death in September 2022.
Well-placed sources predicted with Charles, 76, suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer – and his dying wish to see Harry and Meghan's young children Archie, six, and Lilibet, three, going unanswered – William will do everything he can to "ice out" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Sources noted William is determined to protect the Crown at all costs from any more embarrassment following the recent drama-filled years from Harry and Meghan, who gave up their full-time royal duties in 2020 to move to California and quickly began chasing Hollywood careers.