Why Meghan Markle 'Doesn’t Care' About 'U.K. Hate' Reaction to Her Pregnancy Twerk Video After it Was Branded Cringeworthy PR Move

Markle, 43, posted a "cringeworthy" video of her twerking in the delivery room before giving birth to her daughter Lilibet.

Markle captioned the video: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do!"

After the actress shared the video, Markle was quickly slammed for her dance moves and decision to share the clip.

One wrote on X: "Meghan Markle just posted herself hiking her dress and twerking her butt to the camera in labor and delivery. This is just DISGUSTING!! Some things are better kept private. Have some dignity."

Another added: "Meghan Markle twerking and oversharing in the maternity suite is beyond cringe. Wimpy Harry dancing behind her is even worse."

A third tweeted: "This is the most embarrassing and awkward video I've ever watched in my life."