Why Meghan Markle 'Doesn’t Care' About 'U.K. Hate' Reaction to Her Pregnancy Twerk Video After it Was Branded Cringeworthy PR Move

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA/Instagram@meghan

Meghan Markle is utilizing the chatter about her dance video to help her own business.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 9 2025, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has brushed off the reaction to her pregnancy twerk video and "doesn't care about the United Kingdom's hate."

RadarOnline.com can reveal shortly after the dance video was uploaded to her millions of followers, the clip was quickly branded "a cringeworthy PR move" to help sell products for her new line.

Twerk It Out

photos meghan markle hypocrite sharing intimate family moments privacy
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Meghan Markle shared a video of her and Prince Harry dancing.

Markle, 43, posted a "cringeworthy" video of her twerking in the delivery room before giving birth to her daughter Lilibet.

Markle captioned the video: "Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn't work - there was only one thing left to do!"

After the actress shared the video, Markle was quickly slammed for her dance moves and decision to share the clip.

One wrote on X: "Meghan Markle just posted herself hiking her dress and twerking her butt to the camera in labor and delivery. This is just DISGUSTING!! Some things are better kept private. Have some dignity."

Another added: "Meghan Markle twerking and oversharing in the maternity suite is beyond cringe. Wimpy Harry dancing behind her is even worse."

A third tweeted: "This is the most embarrassing and awkward video I've ever watched in my life."

Fake Bump?

meghan markle baby bump video split
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle twerked alongside Prince Harry in a video that received plenty of backlash.

But not all users were focused on the former actress' "cringe" dance moves – conspiracy theorists concentrated on calling out Markle for allegedly not being pregnant.

Due to the appearance of her "baby bump," many users speculated if the star was using a fake belly in the video.

One person said: "That is not a pregnant belly. It’s a cushion or pillow. Pregnant bellies are not lumpy."

Another added: "That's not how a pregnant woman's belly looks!"

Meanwhile, other users mocked the couple for whining about their "privacy" in previous interviews, which led one person to comment: "I thought they wanted privacy?"

meghan markle prince harry netflix
Source: YouTube/@Netflix

Royal expert Ingrid Seward accused Meghan of being a hypocrite.

In an interview with The Sun, royal expert Ingrid Seward accused Meghan of being a hypocrite before adding: "They can do what they like, but why put it online?

"Does Meghan have no boundaries? I think it’s vulgar, unnecessary, attention-seeking.

"They make such a point about privacy and security, and then they put stuff out there. Meghan can’t resist putting it out there.

"I think it’s completely hypocritical for everything she stands for. It’s very embarrassing."

Meghan 'Doesn't Care'

meghan markle leaves harry fashion designer victoria beckham
Source: MEGA

Despite the nonstop backlash for Markle's dance moves, it seems the former actress is "brushing" it all off.

A source close to the Sussexes told the Daily Mail: "Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish, but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit."

As previously reported, Markle launched her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, which includes a handful of products – including jam, teas, honey and more.

With all the chatter about her dance moves, Markle is utilizing any kind of PR and hoping it will help boost her sales.

The source added: "She and her team count it [the video] as a 'win,' which can only be a boost for sales. Her new products are marketed at Americans and not at the UK market."

