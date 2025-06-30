EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Battles to Put Cork In Queen Camilla's Boozing After Hitting King Charles With Sobering Truth About Her 'Deadly' Drinking
Solemn Prince William is spending more time than ever with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles – but courtiers say the monarch's final days are being darkened by contentious conversations about Queen Camilla's boozing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders are abuzz about shocking rumors that hotheaded heir William is now demanding that his swilling stepmother dry out – or she can kiss her place of privilege goodbye once she's widowed and he becomes king.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said ailing Charles issued a deathbed decree that William must allow Camilla the run of the palace and its purse – even after the king takes his final breath.
Sources also claimed Charles sweetened the deal by telling William that if he complied, he was free to banish his bratty brother, Prince Harry – and the redheaded renegade's American wife, Meghan Markle – from the kingdom.
New Crisis
William, 43, was said to have agreed to the terms laid out by his 76-year-old father, who is suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer. But now courtiers believe that the plot has hit a snag because the prickly Prince of Wales wants Camilla, 77, to tamp down her troublesome tippling – and adjust her pompous attitude.
As RadarOnline.com also reported, sources whispered Camilla is crushed that after years of waiting to wear the crown, her reign as queen will likely be shortened by the death of her sickly spouse.
They added Charles' former longtime mistress is also drowning her stress amid constant conflicts with William's wife, Princess Kate, 43, and criticism from stepson Harry, 40.
"She's been hitting the bottle pretty heavily as a result," a source said.
Courtiers claimed Camilla upset Princess Kate at the September 2022 funeral of Charles' beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, by barking at her and William's children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – for what she perceived was royally poor behavior.
"Over the years, Camilla has berated Kate for her parenting style, insisting William's wife is raising the future king and his siblings like commoners," a source said. "It drove Kate to tears."
Palace gossips add William will no longer tolerate Camilla's juiced-up jibes toward his family and will only honor his promise to his father to respectfully protect her standing if she's sober.
Meanwhile, fears have flared Charles' days are dwindling – and that Camilla may be running out of time to fulfill William's supposed demands.
Royal correspondent Camilla Tominey recently noted there's talk the king "may die 'with' cancer, but not 'of' cancer" following his rigorous treatment, which has sparked concerns that the monarch's disease is incurable.
No Peace
Further dismay over the health of Charles emerged when news broke that the longtime polo player – who is one of the royal family's most accomplished equestrians – would ride in a carriage instead of on horseback at this year's Trooping the Color.
Sources say Charles was also forced to forgo the saddle last year at the annual military parade for his comfort and safety after beginning his ongoing medical regimen.
Meanwhile, courtiers point out the monarch's wife has previously tried to put a cork in her alcohol consumption. But in 2023, after Harry and Markle publicly criticized the royal family, Camilla reportedly became a "sloppy gin-soaked drunk" – even though she'd recently completed a stint at her favorite holistic health facility in India.
Another source said: "William is laying down the law and demanding something be done. He's pushing his dad to act."
In fact, one courtier believes the prince has even flat-out told Charles to "send Camilla to rehab – or else."
One insider added: "William has made it clear that he doesn't love her. Charles' final wish to William is to take care of Camilla, and he's willing to carry that out – as long as she isn't getting drunk."