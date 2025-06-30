EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Battles to Put Cork In Queen Camilla's Boozing After Hitting King Charles With Sobering Truth About Her 'Deadly' Drinking

Solemn Prince William is spending more time than ever with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles – but courtiers say the monarch's final days are being darkened by contentious conversations about Queen Camilla's boozing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders are abuzz about shocking rumors that hotheaded heir William is now demanding that his swilling stepmother dry out – or she can kiss her place of privilege goodbye once she's widowed and he becomes king.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said ailing Charles issued a deathbed decree that William must allow Camilla the run of the palace and its purse – even after the king takes his final breath.

Sources also claimed Charles sweetened the deal by telling William that if he complied, he was free to banish his bratty brother, Prince Harry – and the redheaded renegade's American wife, Meghan Markle – from the kingdom.