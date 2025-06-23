EXCLUSIVE: Read Queen Elizabeth's Explosive Secret Diaries – Including Sensational Entries on Prince Philip's Affairs, Why She Buried Charles' Darkest Moments And What Really Happened in Diana's Final Days
A shocking royal discovery has rocked Buckingham Palace – Queen Elizabeth II's private diary – written in longhand with her favorite old-fashioned fountain pens.
Found in a locked drawer of her old writing desk, it has been untouched since her passing on September 8, 2022 – until now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Palace aides stumbled across the worn leather-bound book while preparing the late 96-year-old monarch's quarters for preservation. Now, officials have pushed the panic button because shocking secrets are being leaked – and they are nothing short of jaw-dropping.
The diary also reveals Elizabeth had a personal code name for every family member.
Bombshell Revelations
Prince Philip (Code name: SEXY) "Philip is my heart – even when he wanders," the queen wrote. "I fell for him the day we met when I was a young girl. He was my soulmate. I knew he'd be impossible, brilliant, frustrating ... but he would always come back to me."
Entry from 1955: "Today I heard more whispers about Philip's wandering eye. I think a trip abroad may be in order for him. He always comes back to me. He is a man who can't be kept. He needs his freedom. And I need him to be happy. That was our understanding from the beginning."
Entry from 1959: "Philip and I have been angry at each other for months. I went to France without him. I made a mistake I will never confess. It was a moment of weakness. His name was Etienne."
Entry from 1960: "Could this baby belong to Etienne? I wonder. I'll name him Andrew."
Entry from 1980: "I caught Camilla Parker Bowles kissing Philip. They were in a small library no one uses where I go to have a few moments to myself. She began shouting at me, 'You think I'm not good enough to marry Charles because I'm not a virgin. I decided to hurt you back.' She was drunk, as usual. Philip said he had no idea that would happen. I believe him. He thinks she looks like a horse."
The Diana Entries
Princess Diana (Code name: The Fire) There are many entries about Princess Diana. The queen was quite proud of her and how popular she was with people all over the world.
An entry in 1994: "Diana is very good for the monarchy. I also enjoy her fun and clever side. Last night, she showed me a voodoo doll she’d made of Camilla. We laughed so hard."
After Diana’s divorce from Charles, the queen wrote: "Diana came to me privately. She wanted to know if it was possible to become a nun — to join a religious order. She had been hurt so badly, she wanted nothing more to do with the world, or men. She only wanted to retreat into a convent. I told her I would look into it, the poor child was in so much pain."
Of course, Diana recovered her high spirits and began dating again.
From 1996: "Diana came to me in tears. She begged me to stop 'them' – she was convinced Charles and the firm wanted her gone. She said: 'They’re not going to let me live, ma’am. They’ll make it look like an accident.' I told her not to speak such nonsense. But I saw the fear in her eyes. I wish I had held her and believed her."
From Christmas 1997: "We failed Diana. She should be with us today."
Arrogant Andy
Prince Andrew (Code name: The Lamb) The diary confirms long-held suspicions that Prince Andrew was the queen’s favorite child — and reveals why she constantly bailed him out of his scandals.
From 2015: "They say I turn a blind eye. But they don’t understand. When Andrew was young, he nearly died from a rare childhood illness with a fever so high, it left him temporarily blind. He would sob and plead with me, 'Mama, please. I want to see the world again.' My heart broke every night when I read to him. I begged God to restore his vision, and when he did, I spoiled Andrew. I would do anything for him. I blame myself for his behavior – his arrogance."
From 2022: "The Jeffrey Epstein business – I was told to cut him off. But how do you abandon your child when the world turns its back? I did what I always did. I shielded him."
King Charles (Code name: The Brooder) Perhaps the most disturbing entries in the queen’s diary focus on King Charles III, her eldest son. In an early entry: "He was always torn. Torn between duty and desire. Between Diana and Camilla."
A later entry: "I had long suspected he knew more about that night in Paris than he let on. Then he finally told me the truth — that he helped mastermind the grisly plot, but he never wanted Diana dead. He fell on the floor and wept, 'I had no choice. They [MI6, the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency] threatened to kill me.'"
The palace alleged the queen went on to say in dozens of entries that she was terrified Charles would be arrested and the monarchy destroyed. She was horrified but she was also faced with saving the royal family. She knew the scandal would outrage the British people who loved Princess Di. They would demand the end of the monarchy. And she could not let that happen. She had vowed to keep the kingdom together.
Truth About Camilla
Queen Camilla (Code name: Gin-Gin) "Camilla was never one of us. She was clever – too clever. I saw how she played the long game. I watched her wait. Charles was bewitched by her. I was not. I accepted her for Charles’ sake, but I never forgot the pain she caused. Diana came to me more than once, crying over Camilla. And when she died, Camilla offered condolences I found hollow."
Despite officially welcoming Camilla as queen consort, Elizabeth’s diary makes it clear she never fully forgave her for the role she played in tearing apart her son’s marriage and the royal family’s image.
Final Words
The final diary entry, dated just days before her death was: "They see the crown. But beneath it is a daughter, a wife, a mother, a grandmother. I kept so much hidden for the good of the realm. God forgive me."