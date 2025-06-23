Prince Philip (Code name: SEXY) "Philip is my heart – even when he wanders," the queen wrote. "I fell for him the day we met when I was a young girl. He was my soulmate. I knew he'd be impossible, brilliant, frustrating ... but he would always come back to me."

Entry from 1955: "Today I heard more whispers about Philip's wandering eye. I think a trip abroad may be in order for him. He always comes back to me. He is a man who can't be kept. He needs his freedom. And I need him to be happy. That was our understanding from the beginning."

Entry from 1959: "Philip and I have been angry at each other for months. I went to France without him. I made a mistake I will never confess. It was a moment of weakness. His name was Etienne."

Entry from 1960: "Could this baby belong to Etienne? I wonder. I'll name him Andrew."

Entry from 1980: "I caught Camilla Parker Bowles kissing Philip. They were in a small library no one uses where I go to have a few moments to myself. She began shouting at me, 'You think I'm not good enough to marry Charles because I'm not a virgin. I decided to hurt you back.' She was drunk, as usual. Philip said he had no idea that would happen. I believe him. He thinks she looks like a horse."