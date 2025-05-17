EXCLUSIVE: The World's Dirtiest Divorces: From Princess Diana's Agonies to the Will Smith Split Everyone Forgot

RadarOnline.com today begins the first of a two-part deep dive into the planet's nastiest splits.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

The marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana was always contentious, but the real fireworks began after they decided to divorce. She wanted total access to her two children plus a sizable chunk of the royal coffers – and nothing was going to stop her.

Diana meant to get back at her former Prince Charming for the pain he’d caused her. The princess hadn’t forgotten the way Charles had callously trivialized his young wife in 1994, saying, "I never really loved her." (At the time, a heartsick Diana had said, "I feel like the world's biggest prostitute.") And it was payback time for his flagrant affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Charles' opening offer was $700,000 a year for life. Diana balked. She wanted a lump sum in the $70-million range. If the Palace refused, she threatened to auction off all the jewels she'd been given during her 15-year marriage. In retaliation, Charles' lawyers sniped that she'd soon be named as the "other woman" in three divorce cases.

When the divorce was finalized in 1996, Diana had won. She got $23million outright, $600,000 a year for living and staff expenses, the right to remain in Kensington Palace – and, crucial to her, joint custody of Prince William and Prince Harry. She lost the right to keep using the title "Her Royal Highness."

Sadly, Diana had scant time to enjoy her new wealth and freedom. A year later, she died in that murky auto crash in Paris. But, said her grieving brother, while the House of Windsor may have taken away Diana's title, she'll forever remain the "People’s Princess."