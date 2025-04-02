EXCLUSIVE: How Will Smith and Wife Jada's House Sale is The Sign the Pair Are Finally Set to Announce They Are Officially Ending Their 'Sham' Open Marriage
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith are continuing to dismantle their monster real estate portfolio as they finally call time on the sham marriage.
Sources say they are starting to sell off their selection of homes after living apart for years as they admit matrimonial defeat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last year, they are told a place in Baltimore – and next under the hammer for the 56-year-old The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and the Girls Trip actress, 53, is a place in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.
The couple has long owned a primary home in Calabasas, plus a home in Malibu, as well as their own separate homes, in which they have lived in on their own while still married.
Now they are putting on the market a home they have owned for the last 15 years. They have listed their Woodland Hills home that they bought in 2010, though it is believed they never lived in it, rather another family member did.
A source told us: "The marriage is been over for years they've just been living a sham.
"But the fact they are beginning to sell off their homes a divide up the cash is a sure fire sign that the marriage is all over bar the shouting."
The property was purchased for $910,000, and they have listed it for $2million.
Their home sits on just 6,124 square feet of land, and the residence boasts 4,146 square feet of living space across its primary suite and additional four bedrooms. It has a Mediterranean look to it, with wood floors and high ceilings inside, plus a swimming pool and a hot tub in the backyard, as well as a small covered patio.
Though both Will and Jada have said they live apart, their primary residence has long been a $42million Calabasas mansion that sits on a 150 acres, where they raised their three children, Jaden, 26, Willow, 24, as well as Trey, 32, Smith's son with ex Sheree Zampino.
According to Architectural Digest, the home was designed Stephen Samuelson, who also designed Carol Burnett's home, which was the inspiration for them to hire him to work with them.
The Smiths also recently sold a five-bedroom home in the Baltimore suburb of Owings Mills, which was listed for $795,000 in January 2024, and eventually sold for $817,000 the following month.
It was back in October 2023 Jada made the bombshell revelation she and Smith had in fact been separated since 2016 – but she maintained at the time they did not have any plans to divorce.
The revelation came months after his infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars.
She said: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying.
"I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.
But she insisted: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."