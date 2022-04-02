Carefree Jaden Smith Surfaces For First Time After Father Will’s Infamous Oscars Slap

The "Summertime in Paris" artist was out shopping with his girlfriend Sab Zada enjoying some serious "retail therapy" in the NYC rain.

Jaden was seen in an orange paint splattered light blue jacket over a black shirt and baggy faded blue jeans. The young actor was holding the umbrella for Sab who sported a rainbow raincoat and similarly faded blue jeans.

Rumors have swirled that Jaden and Sab have been an item for well over a year.