Will Smith
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Outcast Will Smith Battered With Slapdowns From Critics Over 'Desperate' Relaunch of Rap 'Career' – 'The Music Just Stinks!'

Will Smith is a laughing stock over his new tunes.

April 5 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Slap-happu Will Smith is desperately trying to reignite his shattered career with a new foray into rap music, but music industry insiders and critics are labelling his tunes stinkers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor, 56, saw his film career nosedive after he assaulted Chris Rock on the Oscars stage in 2022 with the slap seen round the world, and insiders said his attempt to take another swipe at music is an ill-fated move that is already hitting a sour note with rap fans.

Smith's rap comeback is already falling flat, with critics calling it the result of 'pure desperation.'

"Will is almost a senior citizen now, and there's no way he'll be able to connect with today's hip-hop crowd," a well-connected industry source told us. "This stinks of desperation – and the music stinks, too. It's actually some of the worst in history and this stinks of pure desperation on his part."

The not-so-Fresh Prince released his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, with a lead single appearing to be an attempt to whitewash the career-killing smack that left him a punchline in Hollywood.

"I hate it when I lose it / but I face the music / Oh, why did he do it / See, I'm only human," Smith said on the track.

Industry insiders predict Smith's new album will flop.

The song has failed to even crack the Top 100 on the Billboard charts, which our source saying it is a bad omen for Smith's hopes to recreate his musical glory days of decades ago when he and former partner DJ Jazzy Jeff scored massive hits.

"Will has been out of the music game for so long, rap fans just don't seem to think he's relevant anymore," our source said. "He always made lighter, more family-friendly rap, but with the likes of hardcore Kendrick Lamar being the biggest stars, that just isn't the rap world these days."

Despite a 26-date European tour, Smith's rap career revival is already doomed, experts say.

They added: "You can see Will falling on his face."

Still, the tarnished star is hitting the road this summer to promote his new album with a 26-date tour of Europe.

Our source said: "Will is testing the waters overseas before considering a U.S. tour.

"But he's now a relic in the rap world and likely to suffer a failure that will kill his career completely."

