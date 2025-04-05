EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Outcast Will Smith Battered With Slapdowns From Critics Over 'Desperate' Relaunch of Rap 'Career' – 'The Music Just Stinks!'

"Will is almost a senior citizen now, and there's no way he'll be able to connect with today's hip-hop crowd," a well-connected industry source told us. "This stinks of desperation – and the music stinks, too. It's actually some of the worst in history and this stinks of pure desperation on his part."

The not-so-Fresh Prince released his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, with a lead single appearing to be an attempt to whitewash the career-killing smack that left him a punchline in Hollywood.

"I hate it when I lose it / but I face the music / Oh, why did he do it / See, I'm only human," Smith said on the track.