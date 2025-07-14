EXCLUSIVE: Happy 100th June Lockhart – Beloved Actress Toasts Massive Milestone and Reveals Secrets to Long Life and Happiness

Everyone's favorite Space mom, June Lockhart, turned 100 on June 25. She's an actress whose career spans nearly nine decades, debuting onscreen in 1938’s A Christmas Carol, then starring in classics such as Meet Me in St. Louis, and later as iconic TV mothers in Lassie and Lost in Space, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Today, she's still going strong. She’s got an active life filled with friends, family, and projects she loves. And she's got very few regrets.

"I don't spend time dwelling on things I can’t change," she said in an interview. "I am happy and love my life."

And she loved being a TV mom.