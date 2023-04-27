FoodStruct - Encyclopedia of Food & Nutrition

The number of new diets is growing almost as quickly as the moderation of the old ones. Keeping our diets on point, checking every calorie of the food, and choosing between two products with the most significant health benefits can be challenging.

Due to these facts, keeping a good tool at hand will give you information about nutritional values and the health impact of certain foods.

One of those tools is the FoodStruct - Encyclopedia of Food.

The website offers reliable and trustworthy information about the food you consume and its impact on health. All the content in Foodstruct includes scientific research papers and articles published in reputable science journals. Besides, the website contains hundreds of articles that cover popular topics in greater depth, written by highly qualified nutritionists and medical specialists who stay current on all new medical studies.

Important to highlight that individuals of almost all ages and health conditions can benefit from this website.