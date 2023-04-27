FoodStruct - Encyclopedia of Food & Nutrition
The number of new diets is growing almost as quickly as the moderation of the old ones. Keeping our diets on point, checking every calorie of the food, and choosing between two products with the most significant health benefits can be challenging.
Due to these facts, keeping a good tool at hand will give you information about nutritional values and the health impact of certain foods.
One of those tools is the FoodStruct - Encyclopedia of Food.
The website offers reliable and trustworthy information about the food you consume and its impact on health. All the content in Foodstruct includes scientific research papers and articles published in reputable science journals. Besides, the website contains hundreds of articles that cover popular topics in greater depth, written by highly qualified nutritionists and medical specialists who stay current on all new medical studies.
Important to highlight that individuals of almost all ages and health conditions can benefit from this website.
Diet Analyzer Tool
On this website, you will find a diet analyzer, giving you a unique chance to see the essential issues with various famous predefined diets and identify problems they might entail. You can customize popular eating styles, such as vegan and paleo, to your specific needs and preferences and identify initial restrictions based on your diet.
More importantly, if you input your current or target diet, the analyzer will instantly find and highlight all possible issues with deficiency and overconsumption and help you achieve healthier goals more quickly. Also, this tool allows you to detect Vitamin and Mineral overconsumption issues, special rules of fat and sugar consumption, glycemic index, etc.
Food Comparison Tool
The other great tool you will notice on this website is food comparison. If you doubt which food to choose with the highest Vitamin C or the best suit your diet, you can easily compare and get a complete picture of two food products. This tool will give you a chance to make well-informed choices.
All you need to do is open the search row and type rambutan vs lychee Articles explain what nutrition values have searched foods, how they differ, and which ones contain more certain nutrients. Also, articles will discuss what food you should choose, depending on what you want to achieve or your diet type, what food to consume while pregnancy, or track foods that may cause adverse reactions or allergies.
Nutrition Search Tool
Last but not least, Foodstruct offers a handy nutrition search tool that allows you to find foods based on multiple criteria. The nutrition search tool will quickly show you the existing list of foods according to your request. The foods are ranked based on a special algorithm.
For instance, you need the lists of foods "High in iron and Vitamin C and low in Calcium." Amazing, right?
According to research, the information presented visually is easier to understand. Foodstruct comes out top. It contains charts showing the percentage of your daily needs covered by this food. You will find colorfully and readable charts for any two foods you specify.