Introduction Our body requires protein to stay healthy and function properly. Research indicates [1] that a high-protein diet can help with weight loss and metabolic health. Animal-based and plant-based foods are both excellent sources of protein. While animal products such as meat, fish, and eggs are commonly thought to be the primary protein sources in the human diet, plant-based protein sources can also be adequate. We'll go through food lists that are high in protein.

Meat

Meat is an essential source of high-quality dietary protein and contributes significantly to the intake of various micronutrients, including iron, zinc, selenium, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12 [2]. All meat is high in protein, nutrients, and other beneficial compounds. However, white meat is a leaner protein source with less fat than red meat. It is also lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, which are essential for overall health. Check the meat's name list to see how much protein have each meat type.

Grains

Whether you follow a plant-based diet, grains will enrich your diet and expand your protein options. Grains are high in protein and fiber, vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrates, and other nutrients and are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Furthermore, high-protein grains have less saturated fa and cholesterol than animal protein and are high in essential nutrients like B Vitamins and dietary fiber. However, remember that some grains contain gluten, a protein that some people are intolerant or allergic to [3]. To see how much protein contains each grain visit this excellent names of grain page.

Seafood

Studies suggest that seafood is one of the healthiest foods on the planet. It contains several vital nutrients, such as protein and Vitamin D. Seafood is considered a low-calorie food compared to other protein-rich foods. Besides, seafood is rich in omega-3 (n–3) fatty acids, which can stimulate protein anabolism and might help treat sarcopenia [4]. Dried fish is exceptionally high in protein, accounting for up to 93% of its calories. It also has a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids and a variety of vitamins and minerals. To see other seafood with high protein content, visit this seafood names list page.