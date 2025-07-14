EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Set for War' With Katy Perry As She 'Has Her Ex Orlando Bloom in Her Sights'

Flirty Friends beauty Jennifer Aniston is crushing hard on longtime pal Orlando Bloom, according to sources who say the former sitcom siren is waiting in the wings if the British screen stud calls time on his rocky romance with baby mama Katy Perry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As previously reported, sources said the Firework singer, 40, and her former Pirates of the Caribbean fiancé, 48, parents of 4-year-old Daisy Dove, are navigating choppy romantic waters as they struggle to cope with their respective career woes.

Bloom hasn't had a box office smash in years, and Perry has endured dismal reviews for her current concert tour and her past stint as a judge on American Idol, and, according to sources, the troubled pair has been leaning on friends, such as Aniston.