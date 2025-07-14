EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston 'Set for War' With Katy Perry As She 'Has Her Ex Orlando Bloom in Her Sights'
Flirty Friends beauty Jennifer Aniston is crushing hard on longtime pal Orlando Bloom, according to sources who say the former sitcom siren is waiting in the wings if the British screen stud calls time on his rocky romance with baby mama Katy Perry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As previously reported, sources said the Firework singer, 40, and her former Pirates of the Caribbean fiancé, 48, parents of 4-year-old Daisy Dove, are navigating choppy romantic waters as they struggle to cope with their respective career woes.
Bloom hasn't had a box office smash in years, and Perry has endured dismal reviews for her current concert tour and her past stint as a judge on American Idol, and, according to sources, the troubled pair has been leaning on friends, such as Aniston.
Aniston Waiting On Her Chance?
Bloom is said to have a soft spot toward Aniston, 56, that dates back years, yet they both shot down previous rumors of a clandestine affair in 2007.
An insider said: "It's open knowledge within her friend group that they got very, very close on more than one occasion, and she's always raved about him being her ideal type.
"She'd never make a move on him while things are still in limbo with Katy, but if he does become available, of course, she'd jump at the chance."
Sources suggested Bloom and Aniston's chummy relationship has been a sore point for the Hot N Cold hitmaker as he's gushed about how drop-dead gorgeous he thinks she is.
"Orlando adores Jen. He thinks she's a class act and doesn't understand how she could be so unlucky in love," the insider explained. "It's got to be aggravating for Katy, the way he's always drooling about her."
Too Picky?
EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr.'s Crash Mystery Solved as 26th Anniversary of Tragedy Approaches – How He Was Murdered in Sabotage Plot to Stop Him Becoming President
Aniston hasn't had a public romance since divorcing Leftovers hunk Justin Theroux in 2018. The failed marriage followed her 2005 split with first hubby Brad Pitt and doomed romances with The Break-Up's Vince Vaughn, rocker John Mayer, and others.
"Jen has these ridiculously high standards," the source said. "Orlando checks every box, even if it's just a fun hookup and nothing serious, she'd get together with him in half a heartbeat."
As of late, Aniston is rumored to be dating hypnotist Jim Curtis after the two were spotted getting close during many outings.