Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are now over – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it was all to do with them getting frustrated both their careers have hit the skids.

Sources told us they had "endess rows" as both are fuming their "stars are fading."

One insider said about the impact of seeing their once hot careers cool since they began dating in 2016: "They couldn't take the strain of watching each other fail and their frustrations with themselves boiled over into rows with each other."

According to sources, former Pirates of the Caribbean swashbuckler Bloom, 48, is hustling hard for his next movie hit after a stretch of forgettable flicks, while fiancée Perry, 40, has seen her fireworks fizzle after exiting her judging role on American Idol and her 2024 album, 143, failed to reach No. 1 on the charts.

An insider added Bloom is banking on reprising his past role as elvish warrior Legolas in The Hunt for Gollum – the next planned installment in the Lord of the Rings fantasy franchise.