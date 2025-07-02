Your tip
Katy Perry
EXCLUSIVE: The True Reason Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Broke Up — 'Both Their Stars Are Fading'

katy perry orlando bloom careers plunge relationship rocks
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hit the skids over career frustrations.

July 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are now over – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it was all to do with them getting frustrated both their careers have hit the skids.

Sources told us they had "endess rows" as both are fuming their "stars are fading."

One insider said about the impact of seeing their once hot careers cool since they began dating in 2016: "They couldn't take the strain of watching each other fail and their frustrations with themselves boiled over into rows with each other."

According to sources, former Pirates of the Caribbean swashbuckler Bloom, 48, is hustling hard for his next movie hit after a stretch of forgettable flicks, while fiancée Perry, 40, has seen her fireworks fizzle after exiting her judging role on American Idol and her 2024 album, 143, failed to reach No. 1 on the charts.

An insider added Bloom is banking on reprising his past role as elvish warrior Legolas in The Hunt for Gollum – the next planned installment in the Lord of the Rings fantasy franchise.

Down In The Dumps

Perry and Bloom now face separate pressures to make their careers work.
Source: MEGA

Perry and Bloom now face separate pressures to make their careers work.

Our insider said the British star hopes the flick will "finally turn him back into an international leading man" – but points out that the film is still "a year or so" away from shooting.

"He has to choose what he works on wisely between now and then," the insider added. "He's been stuck in a creative rut for a while, and becoming a TV star has very little appeal to him in the long term – especially after he saw how time-consuming Perry's run was on Idol.

He wants a Matthew McConaughey-style comeback – but he's a little lost as to how to make that happen."

The source also said Perry is craving a killer tune to win back music fans.

But the insider added the duo is finding joy by "leaning into" being parents to 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Bloom is eyeing a big screen return to escape his creative slump.
Source: MEGA

Bloom is eyeing a big screen return to escape his creative slump.

Another source said the "sensitive" actor bristled at any implication he's just a "house husband type" – as Perry's reported net worth of $350million dwarfs his estimated $75million fortune.

The insider said the wealth gap also caused rows wit the former couple and they both felt the sense Bloom was in "dire need of a box office smash" – while Perry is also desperate to end her flop Lifetimes Tour with positive reviews.

Our source said: "It's been stressful as hell for them, so no wonder their separate battles ended up in them turning on each other.

"Not relationship could withstand that."

