EXCLUSIVE: JFK Jr.'s Crash Mystery Solved as 26th Anniversary of Tragedy Approaches – How He Was Murdered in Sabotage Plot to Stop Him Becoming President

John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane crash death was no accident. It was murder – to stop him from running for president and keep his father's assassin a secret.

As the 26th anniversary of the tragedy that rocked the nation approaches, RadarOnline.com can reveal new top-secret files that prove JFK Jr.'s plane was sabotaged by powerful Kennedy enemies to silence him forever.

The 38-year-old budding politico "had a mission," declared an investigative journalist. "And that mission was to expose the villain who orchestrated that 'dastardly act' (of assassination) upon his father. Unbeknownst to the public, (he) was digging deep for proof."

There was word that JFK Jr. had obtained the proof he was seeking, and an exposé was in the works.