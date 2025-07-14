EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke' Kanye West at War With Kim Kardashian Over 'Mega-Spending' on Daughter North – 'It's Everything From Private Jets to 24/7 Butlers'
Feuding exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are locked in a bitter brawl over what insiders describe as the reality star's excessive spending on their eldest daughter, North West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An enraged Kanye, 48, is accusing Kardashian, 44, of "blowing money like there's no tomorrow" – and said he can no longer keep up with the Kardashians, or financially.
But it was the tween's 13th birthday bash in Mexico for her and friends that sent the Gold Digger rapper over the edge.
Kardashian Spends Like Crazy
"Kim spent hundreds of thousands on this celebration. She flew North and her friends down to Mexico on a private jet. Best of everything is a must," a source said.
"She didn't stop there, though. North got a ton of ridiculously over-the-top gifts – jewelry, watches, etc. – and another electric kid car. Kim bought everything. She asked for it, and it was all made to order."
To cap it all off, Kardashian even chartered a yacht to keep the party going.
North had the time of her life, but Kanye's furious. It's Kardashian's most expensive calculated effort on her part to win her daughter’s affection.
As readers know, the clashing former couple, who divorced in 2022 after a stormy six-year marriage, have been battling over their teens ever since.
In addition to North, they’re parents to daughter Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6.
Kanye's Decreasing Bank Account
Kanye, who married model Bianca Censori, 30, in 2022, has become a Hollywood pariah since declaring himself a proud Nazi and burning up social media with hate.
But while Kardashian rakes in big bucks from her Skims line, Kanye's antics have helped sink his net worth – from $2billion in 2021 to $400million, according to Forbes, and cost him countless endorsement deals and business opportunities.
"Kanye can't keep pace with Kim financially, and it drives him crazy. It's a blow to his pride – and a tug to his neck in legal bills," the insider added. "North admires her dad, but she thinks her mom is better and richer. That's the painful reason he's so bitter and jealous."