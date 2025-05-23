EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'In Daily Therapy' to Deal With Trauma Over Kanye West Marriage and His Nazi Outbursts
Humiliated Kim Kardashian has her therapist on speed dial amid ex-husband Kanye West's continuous barbs, according to friends who fear that may not be enough, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They're wondering how much more she can take before she cracks up. It’s that dire," our insider warned.
Ranting rapper West, 47, who has drawn worldwide outrage for his antisemitic social media posts, has verbally attacked Kardashian – and even accused her of sex trafficking.
Wild Claims
Our insider went on: "Kim is doing the best acting job of her life keeping a smile on her face during all this because the truth is she's distraught. She's going through hell."
Bipolar Yeezy fashion mogul West also graphically claimed he had an incestuous relationship with a male cousin as a teenager.
"I sucked my cousin's d**k till I was 14," West shockingly wrote.
The post has caused Kardashian even more stress, sources tell us.
Boiling Point
"She doesn't want her kids hearing this and doesn't believe Kanye would be tweeting about it if he was in his right mind," our insider also said.
Kardashian, 44, left West four years ago after being married to him in 2016 when he was committed to a hospital for an involuntary psychiatric hold.
According to sources, the kooky rapper feels totally helpless now because she can't steer him toward help.
"It's heart-wrenching for her to have to stand by and let this go on," our insider said. "She has no power to force him to get help, and he's surrounded by nothing but enablers."
EXCLUSIVE: 'Clingy, Insecure and Jealous' Kylie Jenner 'Desperate' for Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to Stop Movie Sex Scenes — After Gwyneth Paltrow Gushed About How A-Lister Turned Her On
The exes ultimately agreed to joint custody of their kids – North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.
But the children spend the majority of their time with Kim, who sources said is on the verge of an all-out custody war with Kanye to protect them from his madness.
Our insider said: "She worries about what sort of new attacks that will set off.
"She could have a breakdown over it, but someone has to be there for their kids, so she doesn't have that luxury.
"As a result, she's heavily leaning on therapy, and it's the norm for her to talk to her therapist every day."