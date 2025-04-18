Kim Kardashian 'Threatening To Expose Everything' On Ex Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Rants and KKK Outfit Stunt Amid Custody War — With Mom Kris Jenner 'Egging Her On'
Kim Kardashian is preparing to go to war with ex-husband Kanye West, as the two battle over the future of their family.
And lawyer-in-training Kim is being urged on by her manager mom Kris Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com a "furious" Kim, 44, is consulting lawyers to draw up a battle plan to save their four kids from being subjected to Hitler-loving West's increasingly erratic behavior.
"Kim is threatening to expose everything," one insider revealed. "All the dark disturbing and downright reckless behavior she has witnessed over the years, especially the stuff that has put their kids in harm’s way."
The legal moves come after West, 47, made unfounded allegations of his ex-wife being a "sex worker" and "sex trafficker" and made disgraceful comments about former friend Jay-Z and wife Beyonce's young children.
The insider continued: "She has so much dirt on him that if she spills, there’s no question he’ll lose his custody rights. The only reason she has held back so far Is because she’s worried that going to war could hurt her kids, who still adore their dad."
However, after West's recent inclusion of preteen daughter North in one of his new tracks, the gloves appear to be off. And it's not just Kim coming after him.
"Kris is egging her on," the source confided. "As far as she’s concerned, Kim’s making a huge mistake by not throwing everything she’s got into defeating him ASAP."
Recently, Kim and sisters Kourtney, 45; Khloe, 40; Kendall, 29; and Kylie, 27, all hunkered down with mom Kris, 69, to decide their next move.
Kim and West currently share custody of North, 11; Saint, nine; Chicago, seven; and Psalm, five.
Even though the kids live with Kim all the time, West still has a say in their lives. However, given his recent actions, she is anxious to remove any power he possesses away from him.
The hitmaker recently featured North rapping on his new song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, something Kim never agreed to.
The source confirmed: "She felt blindsided – and betrayed. That was her breaking point."
But with such attention already on her family, Kim is moving cautiously: "She knows Kanye. The second lawyers get involved, he will go nuclear. He thrives on chaos, and she doesn’t want to light the match."
In a bizarre twist, West has announced he is going to fight for full custody of his kids, though he reportedly rarely sees them.
The source explained about Kanye's recent behavior: "Kim is horrified, but she's not surprised. (Kanye's) just digging his own grave here. He's showing that he is not fit to be a legal parent, nor has the mental capacity to have custody of children."
Meanwhile, momager Kris wants to go after the Yeezy founder with guns blazing.
The insider added: "She’s telling Kim she needs to harden her heart and stop showing him mercy, because he doesn’t deserve it. Not only is he a danger to the kids, the message (Kim's) inaction is sending to the world has the potential to damage their brand."