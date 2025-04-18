Kim Kardashian 'Threatening To Expose Everything' On Ex Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Rants and KKK Outfit Stunt Amid Custody War — With Mom Kris Jenner 'Egging Her On'

Sources have told RadarOnline.com a "furious" Kim, 44, is consulting lawyers to draw up a battle plan to save their four kids from being subjected to Hitler-loving West's increasingly erratic behavior.

"Kim is threatening to expose everything," one insider revealed. "All the dark disturbing and downright reckless behavior she has witnessed over the years, especially the stuff that has put their kids in harm’s way."

The legal moves come after West, 47, made unfounded allegations of his ex-wife being a "sex worker" and "sex trafficker" and made disgraceful comments about former friend Jay-Z and wife Beyonce's young children.

The insider continued: "She has so much dirt on him that if she spills, there’s no question he’ll lose his custody rights. The only reason she has held back so far Is because she’s worried that going to war could hurt her kids, who still adore their dad."