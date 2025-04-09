'I Worked For Kanye West and Was Exposed to Yeezy Porn and Branded One of His New Slaves' — RADAR Reveals Shocking Ex-Employee Court Claims Against Racist Rapper
Kanye West's ex-employees have exposed the horrific mistreatment they faced on the job.
A new lawsuit exposes eight former workers suing West, 47, Yeezy LLC, and the rapper's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos – seeking over $2million in damages for the bullying and "slave-like" conditions they endured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The documents show court filings from Shemar Dacosta, Pholoso Mofokeng, Miles Jackson-Lea, Olakunle Olatunji, a minor identified as R.M., and three other minors.
The juveniles involved in the lawsuit are aged between 14 and 17.
In the bombshell lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged they were hired to create a music streaming app for West, intended to promote his album Vultures 2.
Several claimed they faced harassment – often due to their sexual orientation or ethnicity – endured forced labor, and were exposed to graphic material.
The workers' lawyer claimed: "No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged (workers) from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work."
The lawsuit accused some employees of being referred to as "new slaves" while on the job and demanded more than $2.4million in damages from the defendants.
In declarations obtained by In Touch, minor D.P. – who was just 14 when he worked for the rapper's company – revealed he endured "constant harassment and bullying from adult team members because" of his age.
He claimed they often "mocked and demeaned" him with "derogatory comments and jokes" aimed at him and others. D.P. said a photoshopped image of a baby with a beard was circulated to mock him, as detailed in the declaration.
He also stated he witnessed racial slurs and was exposed to inappropriate material, which was "both disturbing and inappropriate for a minor."
Furthermore, D.P. claimed he wasn’t properly compensated for his work and was pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the "threat that" he wouldn’t be paid.
Another former employee, Jackson-Lea, described the environment under leadership as "cult-like," fostering "fear and anxiety" among team members, and creating a "highly stressful and disorganized" atmosphere.
Jackson-Lea stated one boss named the group chat "slaves" and referred to the Black team members in the same manner.
He alleged: "The stressful workplace conditions and financial exploitation caused me significant emotional and psychological harm."
Another minor, 17-year-old K.S., said he witnessed racial slurs and discriminatory comments being made.
Yiannopoulos addressed the claims after the lawsuit was made public, denying all allegations of misconduct.
He also asserted he was authorized to speak on behalf of West's wife, Bianca Censori, who faced accusations of sharing explicit material with employees.
Yiannopoulos said Censori called the allegations "offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and wholly false." He denied the accusation, claiming the men were never exposed to inappropriate material.
Last month, the Heartless rapper strongly rejected all allegations of misconduct.
A lawyer for his company stated: "The Complaint relies on conclusory allegations and seeks to impute liability to Yeezy LLC for conduct allegedly committed by other individuals or entities, without establishing a factual or legal basis for doing so."
They added: "It appears that plaintiffs are attempting to tie Yeezy LLC to the alleged conduct of other defendants or third parties using legal theories such as agency or vicarious liability, but the complaint fails to plead sufficient factual content to support those theories.
"Defendant alleges that Plaintiffs consented to the conditions and terms of work, barring certain claims."