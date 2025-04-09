'I Worked For Kanye West and Was Exposed to Yeezy Porn and Branded One of His New Slaves' — RADAR Reveals Shocking Ex-Employee Court Claims Against Racist Rapper

In the bombshell lawsuit, the plaintiffs alleged they were hired to create a music streaming app for West, intended to promote his album Vultures 2.

Several claimed they faced harassment – often due to their sexual orientation or ethnicity – endured forced labor, and were exposed to graphic material.

The workers' lawyer claimed: "No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged (workers) from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work."