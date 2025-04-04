Your tip
Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kooky Kanye West Preparing 'Dirt Dossiers' On Kim Kardashian As Pair 'Hurtle Towards Nastiest Custody Battle of Century'

Kanye West is set to go nuclear on his ex Kim Kardashian if she tries to block his access to their four kids over his latest Nazi and KKK outbursts.

April 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Crazed crank Kanye West is pulling out all stops in his battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family as the former couple's already tense custody situation teeters on the brink of exploding into all-out war – days after he dressed in a black KKK outfit for an insane racist interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kardashian, 44, and her clan are said to be panicked that the unhinged rapper will expose their darkest secrets and destroy the family empire – with sources telling us he is putting together a "dossier of dirt" on his ex to use in court if she drags him before a judge and tries to block his access to their four kids.

West claims the Kardashians, Hulu and Disney have already stripped him of his parental rights in another of his wacky rants.

"They have every reason to be afraid," our insider said about his plot. "Kanye's completely off his rocker and armed with all the dirt he's got on them."

West, 47, recently took to X in a grammar-challenged rant about his combative coparenting agreement with Kardashian.

"Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK," the Yeezy mogul wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Kanye bellowed: "I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.

"ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE."

West likens visits with his kids to jail ‘visitation.’

The Grammy-winning artist has also likened seeing his four children to a jail "visitation."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Kardashian and West agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, when their divorce became final in November 2022. Still, the children spend the majority of their time with Kardashian.

"Kanye is furious with Kim but even angrier with her family and especially her mom Kris Jenner," our source added. "He's convinced that none of his other troubles would have occurred without Kris and her cronies getting him canceled all over Hollywood and turning so many people against him."

West is reportedly ready to expose Kris Jenner and her family's darkest secrets.

They added: "He wants to do the same thing right back, which means unleashing all the dirty weapons he can muster."

But our source said Skims boss Kardashian is prepared to fight back by asking the judge to strip Kanye of his custody rights.

They added: "Kim knows Kanye can and will make good on his threats, and she's prepared to fight fire with fire.

"She feels she must protect them because Kanye is a total nutcase."

