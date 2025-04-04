EXCLUSIVE: Kooky Kanye West Preparing 'Dirt Dossiers' On Kim Kardashian As Pair 'Hurtle Towards Nastiest Custody Battle of Century'

"They have every reason to be afraid," our insider said about his plot. "Kanye's completely off his rocker and armed with all the dirt he's got on them."

West, 47, recently took to X in a grammar-challenged rant about his combative coparenting agreement with Kardashian.

"Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK," the Yeezy mogul wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Kanye bellowed: "I DONT WANT TO JUST 'SEE' MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.

"ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE."