Bethenny Frankel Offers 'Distraught' Kim Kardashian 'Custody' Advice As Her War With Kanye West Continues to Erupt: 'She Should Not Be Speaking to Him At All'
Self-proclaimed custody and divorce "expert" Bethenny Frankel has served up advice to Kim Kardashian as the reality star battles ex-husband Kanye West over co-parenting their daughter North amid his erratic behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of New York alum, 54, spoke from experience when she offered words of advice on how Kardashian, 44, needs to handle the "alarming" ongoing situation with West, 47, starting with ceasing all direct communication with him.
After West, who know goes by Ye, shared a song featuring North and Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a since-deleted X post on Sunday, March 16, Frankel took to social media and revealed what she would do if she was in the Skims founder's position.
In her TikTok video, Frankel recalled her own "horrific" 10-year divorce "on a two year marriage," noting she won "primary custody and no child support" that she was responsible for.
Frankel then addressed West sharing Kardashian's text messages on X, in which they argued over the use of North's trademark.
In one message, the mom-of-four wrote: "When she's 18, (the trademark) goes to her. So stop. I sent paperwork over so she wouldn't be in the Diddy song to protect her."
West fired back: "Amend it or I'm going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me."
Despite Kardashian wanting to "protect" North, West went ahead and shared the song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, in a since-deleted X post.
The controversial rapper wrote in his post that men "make the final decisions."
Frankel responded: "So here's the deal, the media's focused on the trademark, like who owns the trademark of North West, because she's been featured on a Kanye Diddy song, which is alarming at best.
"Kim is texting Kanye, who is not a rational person, and she's texting him as if he's a rational person and she should not be speaking to him at all."
Frankel continued: "She should be speaking to him by proxy, somebody else should be the one interacting with him because, again, he's not rational, he's sharing her texts and that's a violation."
The former Bravo star then circled back to "people focusing on the trademark," adding, "when in fact it's about the decision making."
Frankel continued: "She, presumably, or will have decision making – and that's so important in a divorce because people always focus on the custody time, as they were focused earlier in the divorce, what's most critical is decision making."
She explained "decision making" was so important because "God forbid something happens that's medical with the kids or education or something important – religion, big ticket items – you need a sane, rational, non-punitive party to be making those decisions.
"And if Kim has decision making then it's irrelevant whether or not she has the trademark for her daughter because a best interest of the child matter, a judge doesn't care about trademarks as much."
The TV vet concluded her advice video by noting judges oversee custody cases will likely always err on the side of the best interest of the child.