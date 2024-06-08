The JFK Jr. Nobody Knew: Inside the Secret Life of an American Prince — 25 Years After His Death

Almost 25-years after John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister Lauren Bessette died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, the world remains fascinated by the doomed tale of the political prince.

In the decades since the tragedy, heartbreaking details of the love and loss have emerged about the dashing son of late President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Now, Sources close to the heir of the political dynasty reveal secrets of JFK Jr.'s all too short life, RadarOnline.com has learned.