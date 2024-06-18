Carolyn didn't feel that she was conventionally pretty, and ​​"she turned toward her psychical reinvention" when a romance with John F. Kennedy Jr. blossomed in 1994, RadarOnline.com has learned.

At this point, she made extra efforts to secure his attention and boost her own self-confidence, according to newly revealed excerpts from the book. "She was only 28 years old but [she] took to erasing her small facial lines with Botox. She plucked her lush, thick eyebrows into wisps, bleached and ironed her hair, and dropped 15 pounds with the help of cigarettes and cocaine [to kill her appetite]," Callahan wrote.

Behind the facade was a woman who wanted love but soon found her marriage riddled with problems by 1996.