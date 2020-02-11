The privileged life and sudden, tragic death of John F. Kennedy Jr. are explored in the newest installment of the “Fatal Voyage” podcast series. The podcast takes a look at everything from the publisher’s public persona to the darker side of his life — from scandals to his shaky marriage with Carolyn Bessette and more. Read on to see a synopsis of every episode that’s been released in the series so far.

EPISODE 1: BORN INTO CAMELOT

The first episode of the series takes a closer look at the world JFK Jr. was born into — one of power secured by his grandfather, Joe Kennedy, and political prestige thanks to the election of his father, John F. Kennedy, as president of the United States. It details how JFK Jr.’s upbringing may have influenced his life, and how he was determined to learn the truth of what really happened to the death of his father.



EPISODE 2: THE KENNEDY CURSE

Was the so-called “Kennedy Curse” real? The podcast details the lives the supposed curse claimed and how the Kennedy family was impacted by high-profile deaths and accidents that many believe to be more than coincidental. Could the often reckless, bad behavior of many members of the family be truly to blame for the tragic events that befell everyone from Ted Kennedy to many of JFK Jr.’s cousins?



EPISODE 3: JOHN-BOY’S PATH (THE GOOD YEARS)

Much has been said about JFK Jr.’s mysterious death, but many don’t understand just how tumultuous his life was before his sudden passing. JFK Jr. hit celebrity status as a young man, but it came with a cost. The end of his marriage and other troubles in his personal life were almost definitely weighing on him when his plane went down in the ocean off of Martha’s Vineyard, and a whole lot of turmoil led up to that fateful moment.



EPISODE 4: LURKING CURSE

At first, JFK Jr. soaked up the media attention he received as a figure who was as close to American royalty as it gets. But before long, his “love/hate relationship” with the press soured. The pressure of constant headlines and cameras pointed at him at practically every moment of his life caused the politician’s son to turn on the media — sometimes with rather ugly results.



EPISODE 5: KILL JOE BIDEN

JFK Jr. may have been hot-headed, but was he capable of writing a death threat to former senator and vice president Joe Biden? Podcast host and retired homicide detective Colin McLaren and investigative reporter James Roberston take a look first-hand at old documents from a case in which Biden received a very threatening letter in 1994 — that seemed to be signed by JFK Jr. himself.



New episodes of “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.” are released every Wednesday.