America's Got Talent's Howie Mandel Reveals He Found Wife Lying in a Pool of Blood With her Skull Exposed After Shocking Drunken Injury

Comedian Howie Mandel revealed how he found his wife, Terry Soil, after she suffered a gruesome drunken injury while they where in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned. The America's Got Talent judge recalled finding his beloved, 68, laying in a pool of her own blood with facial injury so deep "you could actually see her skull."

Source: MEGA Mandel admitted they two had 'partied' earlier that evening but he wasn't aware of how drunk she was.

Mandel recalled being woken up by the sound of his wife's devastating accident during a recent appearance on LIVE with Mark and Kelly. The talent show judge revealed he and Soil had "partied" the evening of the accident — and jokingly noted their drinking had clearly proven "too much" for his "tipsy" wife — though he said he was unaware of how intoxicated she was when they went to bed.

Source: Live with Kelly & Mark Mandel said he woke up to a 'bang' and 'ahh' sound of his wife falling and hitting the wainscoting.

"In the middle of the night she got up and — I don't know where she was headed — but she headed into the wall. And she fell and hit the wainscoting. She hit that as she went down," Mandel told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Ripa made a face as Mandel described his wife's injury, "She slipped, went down, hit that on her eye, then fell on the floor and broke her cheek." Mandel said he was jolted awake by the sound of a "bang" and an "ahh."

"I woke up and I went, 'Where are you?' and she went, 'I don’t know.' That's what she said," the comedian continued as a photo of Soil's bruised and cut face was shown to the audience. Soil had a large cut in the center of her forehead that was surrounded by a deep purple bruise. One eye was swollen and bloodied with bruising extending down her cheek. "I turn on the light, I look, I look around the bed. She's in the corner, face down, and I didn't know she'd cut her head. But blood is pooling," Mandel described finding his wife. "I freaked out. I picked her up, I put her on the bed. There's blood every[where]."

Source: Live with Kelly & Mark Mandel said his wife's injuries were so deep 'you could actually see her skull.'

"I went and grabbed all the towels, and all the towels are covered with blood. And she's going, 'Get me ice. Get me ice,'" the comedian continued before pausing to the lighten the mood, "I don't know where to get ice." Mandel said he made due with two cold cans from the room's mini fridge, which he wrapped in ice. Unfortunately for Soil, she was in too much pain from her injuries to withstand the cold can — and threw them across the room upon trying to use them.

Source: MEGA Thankfully, Soil recovered and the injuries did not leave any scars.

"When she did that, I saw her head, and you could actually see her skull. It opened up," Mandel said. "I freaked." The comedian said he called the front desk and asked them to call 911, however, they insisted on checking out the situation before doing so. Mandel joked it may have looked like he inflicted the injuries due to the chaos of the room. Luckily, she was taken to the hospital and has since made a full recovery. Mandel noted, "She is absolutely perfect. There is not a scar. She is beautiful."