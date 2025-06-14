EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Holding American Idol Hostage' by Dithering Over Signing New Deal Unless They Show Her the Money

Songbird Carrie Underwood has had a rollercoaster first season hosting American Idol and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's dragging her heels on signing a new deal – causing her bosses to tear their hair out.

"She's not sure she wants to do another season," said a show insider. "If she does sign on again, there's talk she wants more money."

The country singer replaced longtime Idol judge Katy Perry, reportedly at half of Perry’s $25 million-a-year paycheck.

"Her salary is way lower than what Katy got, which doesn't really right. So, if she does stay, it's likely she'll be pushing to bring up her compensation to make it worth her while," said an insider.