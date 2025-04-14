EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Out of Tune' as 'American Idol' Judge – 'She's Boring, Too Nice and Her Presence Makes For Rubbish TV!'

Country superstar Carrie Underwood shot to fame by winning American Idol – but critics are calling her out of tune with fans as a judge on the show, saying she's "boring" and "too nice" to talent-challenged contestants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's too nice for the job," an industry insider told us. "The other judges are rolling their eyes over her constant pity parties, and her presence is making for dull TV."

Underwood, 42, replaced longtime Idol judge Katy Perry, reportedly at half of Perry's $25million-a-year salary.

Ironically, Perry was seen as being too mean to contestants – but Underwood is going to the other extreme.