Home > Exclusives > Carrie Underwood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Out of Tune' as 'American Idol' Judge – 'She's Boring, Too Nice and Her Presence Makes For Rubbish TV!'

carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood is facing huge criticism as an 'American Idol' judge.

April 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Country superstar Carrie Underwood shot to fame by winning American Idol – but critics are calling her out of tune with fans as a judge on the show, saying she's "boring" and "too nice" to talent-challenged contestants, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's too nice for the job," an industry insider told us. "The other judges are rolling their eyes over her constant pity parties, and her presence is making for dull TV."

Underwood, 42, replaced longtime Idol judge Katy Perry, reportedly at half of Perry's $25million-a-year salary.

Ironically, Perry was seen as being too mean to contestants – but Underwood is going to the other extreme.

carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice
Source: MEGA

Lionel Richie has reportedly called out Underwood for defending hopeless contestants.

For example, she recently went online to bemoan the horrors of having to reject ear-assaulting wannabes, posting: "Saying 'no' is the worsty worst worstest." One Idol fan took to social media to call Underwood "blah and boring."

Even her fellow judge Lionel Richie has called her out for being too nice, saying she defends inept contestants with cheesy comments such as: "But he's so CUTE!"

Our insider said Idol top brass is quickly developing buyer's remorse in their bargain-basement replacement for Perry, who they thought was turning off viewers by giving some contestants callously quick hooks.

carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry's bold approach is missed – with insiders saying 'Idol' bosses regret choosing Underwood over Miley Cyrus as a judge.

"Carrie was not the first choice to replace Katy," our source added. "Miley Cyrus was. But they felt her contract demands were too high, so they pivoted to Carrie.

"Now, they see Carrie as being a pushover without drama and believe they should have ponied up the money for Miley, who's a lot edgier and would have made for a much better show."

Another insider tells us Underwood also isn't winning any fans at the judges' table, where Richie, 75, and Luke Bryan, 48, have to endure her "neediness" on set.

carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice
Source: MEGA

Luke Bryan and Richie are said to be frustrated by Underwood's on-set complaints and 'sensitivities.'

"Nothing seems to be good enough for Carrie," our source said. "Luke and Lionel groan when Carrie fixates on things, like camera angles and lighting and makeup. She complains about the temperature being either too hot or too cold, or that her clothes don't fit right."

Even though Carrie inked a multiyear deal to join Idol, our sources say she could still be one-and-done if she can't thicken up her skin.

Our insider went on: "You already get the feeling that Carrie isn't working out with both her fellow judges and the audience.

"American Idol is trying to stanch the flow of falling ratings – and they're afraid that viewers are being turned off by Carrie and will tune out."

